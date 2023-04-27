Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gwayi-Shangani Dam 70% complete

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE construction of Gwayi-Shangani Dam, which will supply water to several centres in Matabeleland including Bulawayo, is now 70,2% complete, the Zimbabwe Independent heard this week.

The total cost of construction of the 650 million cubic metre dam is expected to be about US$121,7 million.

It is one of the flagship projects being spearheaded by government to transform the region into a green belt.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga told the Independent that the project was close to completion.

"The Gwayi-Shangani Dam is at 70,2% completion," Manyonga said.

"We do not have a set deadline at the moment but we are working with the mandates that we had from the beginning."

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo added that the dam "is almost complete and will be ready to hold water by June."

The dam, which forms the first phase of the National Matabeleland - Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP), will have a capacity to irrigate up to 10 000 hectares and support fish farming.

The second phase of NMZWP entails the construction of a 251km pipeline to take water from the dam to Bulawayo.

The third and final stage will be the construction of a 122km pipeline from the Zambezi River to link the Gwayi-Shangani Pipeline.

The project suffered delays in 2019 and 2020 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A recent report of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development revealed that the project witnessed losses in the value of certified works due to changes in costs and local currency parity positions.

"To provide fair compensation and lock in the value of work completed, it was suggested that all interim payment certificates (IPC) be processed in US dollars, with amounts converted to local currency  on the day of payment at agreed terms with the contractor and Government," read a report presented in Parliament on March 9 2023.

"Furthermore, the committee was informed that fund disbursements from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development were lagging behind and that the project had not received any cement consignment from June 6 to June 30 2022," it noted at the time.

According to the report, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) during the construction period garnished China International Water and Electrical Corporation accounts on June 13 2022, for the fourth time in the same year, citing tax compliance issues.

Source - independent

Must Read

Snooker player stabbed for failing to take game advice

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Wife basher on the run

6 mins ago | 3 Views

ZITF UPDATE: Umnyi, umtshwankela juice launched

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Ex-wife breaks into hubby's room steals

60 mins ago | 159 Views

Meet Shona guy who sings Afrikaans

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

Zambezi River Authority further limits Kariba Dam water usage

6 hrs ago | 302 Views

Ncube frets over runaway forex rate

6 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Businesses ditch Zimdollar

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

SA's scrap of special work permits, Zimbabwe migrants will be exposed

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

Zanu-PF moots more primary poll reruns

6 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe govt appears stumped by latest Zimdollar slide

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Victoria Falls Carnival roars to life

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

Heads must roll over Gold Mafia exposè, says CCC

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Africa is no one's underdog, says Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Harare goes after litterbugs

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Govt orders wheat to pay back loans

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zinara blasts contractors over shoddy jobs

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bus crash toll rises to 14

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

King Mswati III calls for removal of Zimbabwe sanctions

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tongai Muzenda

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

Man (22) rapes granny (90) for ritual purposes

13 hrs ago | 811 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume convicted over 2020 'shutdown' tweet

16 hrs ago | 580 Views

EU ambassador says Zimbabwe should clean 'negative perception'

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

BCC closes roads for ZITF 2023

16 hrs ago | 327 Views

Tongai Muzenda dies

16 hrs ago | 760 Views

Vee Mhofu calls for justice from ZIMURA

22 hrs ago | 451 Views

Young Miners4ED, speak

22 hrs ago | 1061 Views

ZlMURA board member exposes Albert Nyathi

23 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Mazowe miner electrocuted

23 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mnangagwa coup challenger to exposed Zanu-PF poll rigging?

27 Apr 2023 at 10:06hrs | 3353 Views

City man attacked by tout, run over by bus

27 Apr 2023 at 09:43hrs | 1999 Views

Roki collaborates with DJ Tira

27 Apr 2023 at 09:09hrs | 325 Views

Con-woman apologises for soiling Trevor Dongo's name

27 Apr 2023 at 09:08hrs | 561 Views

Tynwald High School bus driver convicted

27 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 773 Views

Couple stripped naked, robbed

27 Apr 2023 at 07:24hrs | 2221 Views

Man bashes wife leaves her in pool of blood for dead

27 Apr 2023 at 07:19hrs | 1275 Views

Mutsvangwa ousted

27 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 6919 Views

ZEP holders not keen on Zimbabwe return

27 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 617 Views

Biti left assault victim traumatised

27 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 766 Views

'Zimbabwe central bank selling gold coins at a loss'

27 Apr 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1033 Views

Chiwenga asks Zimbabweans to pray for peace

27 Apr 2023 at 06:31hrs | 410 Views

Dembare partner Zupco

27 Apr 2023 at 06:31hrs | 357 Views

Zimbabwe govt to revise 2023 GDP growth upwards

27 Apr 2023 at 06:30hrs | 128 Views

Large turnout at Econet's eye-catching ZITF stand

27 Apr 2023 at 06:30hrs | 493 Views

Mthuli Ncube claims credit for Cowdray Park clinic

27 Apr 2023 at 06:28hrs | 678 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has forsaken Zipra war vets

27 Apr 2023 at 06:27hrs | 501 Views

Chamisa's activists cleared of public violence charges

27 Apr 2023 at 06:27hrs | 343 Views

Municipal cop axes wife, hangs self over US$600

27 Apr 2023 at 06:27hrs | 708 Views

Zesa accused of cheating the dead

27 Apr 2023 at 06:27hrs | 542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days