Ex-wife breaks into hubby's room steals

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 31-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe woman was dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday facing unlawful entry and theft charges at her ex-husband's house.Spiwe Chakasara pleaded not guilty to the charges before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.The state alleged on January 14, 2019 at around 1400 hours at Mukodzonge village, Chiweshe the accused proceeded to Joel Chirombo (48) place of residence, broke in the house and stole one bag of Compound D fertilizer, a bucket of beans and US$35.Munyaradzi Nengomasha represented the state.The case continues on May 24.