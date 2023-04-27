Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Snooker player stabbed for failing to take game advice

by Simbarashe Sithole
6 hrs ago | Views
Failure to accept snooker game advice left a Mudhindo man nursing an abdomen wound.

Max Kanengoni is battling for life after he was stabbed by one Rasta Maluvha with an Okapi knife.

Deputy Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.

"I can confirm an attempted murder case at Rwodzi tuckshop in Mudhindo where Kanengoni was stabbed on the abdomen by Maluvha who is on the run," he said.

Allegations are that on April 26 the suspect was watching Kanengoni playing snooker.

He tried to give Kanengoni advice on how to win but Kanongoni did not listen to him.

Maluvha became angry and accused Kanengoni of being pompous for nothing before pulling a okapi which he used to stab him on the abdomen.

Kanengoni sustained a deep wound and Maluvha fled from the scene.

Police is appealing for information which can lead to the arrest of Maluvha.

Feedback

simbasitho@bulawayo24.com

+27610282354

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days