Ngarivhume jailed 4 years over 2020 nationwide protest call

by Staff reporter
Opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume has been jailed four years.

This follow his conviction on charges of inciting public violence after calling for nationwide protests on July 31.

He will however serve 3 years effective after part of his sentence was suspended conditionally.

"Public violence is generally a serious offence," said the magistrate delivering the sentence.

"The court agrees that he is a first offender, this is first brush with the law.

"A fine or suspended sentence would not deter further offenders. A sentence must be meaningful.

"Therefore; the sentence that would be appropriate would be as follows: 48 months of which 12 months are suspended."

