Sikhala's ruling postponed to May

Judgement into the case in which Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala is accused of defeating the course of justice was Friday further moved to May 3.Presiding magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa on Friday said she needs time to go through Sikhala's closing submissions which she received earlier in the day.Sikhala is accused of disturbing investigations into the May 2022 murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza last year.Sikhala, who was lawyer for the slain activist's family, is accused of appearing in a social media video image while threatening revenge against Ali's arrest.The State alleges that he disturbed investigations into the matter considering that the police were already investigating the murder.He denies the allegations.During trial, Sikhala denied ever publishing the video prosecutors are relying on and ever addressing mourners during Ali's funeral wake.The jailed politician told court that when this incident allegedly happened, he was at his rural home and also argued that the State had failed to prove that the video was not edited by persons keen on fixing him.Video expert Olaf Koschke who testified in his defence also told the same court the video that the state relied on was edited.The magistrate said court will rule on the authenticity of the video at a later stage.Sikhala has been in jail since his arrest on June 14 last year.His many efforts to secure bail flopped both at the magistrates' court and High Court.The lawmaker is also accused of inciting public violence and facts are based on the same utterances allegedly captured in a video.