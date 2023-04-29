Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ngarivhume to spend 3 years in jail

by Staff reporter
29 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | Views
OPPOSITION Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume was yesterday sentenced to four years in jail on charges of inciting public violence in 2020 by Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

Ngarivhume will, however, serve three years without an option of a fine after a year was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In mitigation, Ngarivhume's lawyer Lovemore Madhuku had pleaded for a lenient sentence to allow his client to contest in the upcoming elections.

"Sending him to prison is sending an opponent of the President of Zimbabwe [Emmerson Mnangagwa] to jail. This will be bad in the eyes of the international community. He must be allowed to participate in an election," Madhuku said.

Chakanyuka said fining Ngarivhume would trivialise the offence.

Madhuku tried to block sentencing saying he needed to refer the case to Constitutional Court because his client's  rights were violated, but his efforts were fruitless.

"We intend to make an application of the case to the Constitutional Court for use of section 192 of Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act," Madhuku said.

"The section is unconstitutional. It infringes a number of rights. It is an irrational fringe of the right to liberty. It is an infringement of section 56 of the Constitution, the right to protection by the law.

"The court cannot continue sentencing before this is addressed. The accused is challenging the basis upon which he will be sentenced."

The State represented by Tendai Shonhai opposed his application, dismissing it as frivolous.

"It's common cause that after conviction sentencing follows. In this case, the reason for postponement being sought by the accused is not even necessary," Shonhai said.

"This is a delaying tactic by the accused person. They made several applications, but not this particular one so we pray that the court proceeds to sentencing after mitigating."

Ngarivhume was accused of inciting the public to commit public violence in July 2020.

Source - newsday
More on: #Ngarivhume, #Jail, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

15 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 857 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 590 Views

Chief Sigola dies

16 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 643 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 530 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 941 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 567 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2421 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1748 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1392 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1969 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 423 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 739 Views

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 483 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 522 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 433 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 325 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 698 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1684 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 955 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1765 Views

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | 3472 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3712 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 973 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1513 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 801 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 580 Views

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 391 Views

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 480 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 904 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 203 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 231 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days