Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe election date proclamation due

by Staff reporter
29 Apr 2023 at 19:27hrs | Views
IN terms of the constitution, President Emmerson Mnangagwa must proclaim a date for this year's general elections starting from Thursday next week, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) has said.

Zimbabwe last held elections on 31 July 2018 and citizens are anticipating this year's round of polls, but there are fears the ruling Zanu-PF in conjunction with the smaller opposition MDC-Alliance outfit led by Douglas Mwonzora are rooting for a postponement.

Mwonzora has already gone to court to seek postponement of the elections, citing irregularities in the delimitation exercise.

However, ERC executive director Babra Ontibile Bhebhe told The NewsHawks on Thursday that Mnangagwa is obliged by the Electoral Act to proclaim the election date between 4 May and 26 July.

"According to section 38 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, a general election (harmonised election) must be held so that polling takes place not more than 30 days before the expiry of the five year period which runs from the date on which the President-elect is sworn in and assumes office. President ED Mnangagwa was sworn in on 26 August 2018. The 30-day period before the expiry of the presidential term runs from 27 July-26 August 2023," she said.

She explained that Mnangagwa is mandated to fix the date for the elections after consulting the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission but the proclamation of election day has timelines that are clear at law.

"According to section 38 of the Electoral Act, the President must fix a date for a general election and elections for councillors, members of Parliament and the President, after consultation with the commission. The proclamation must take into consideration the factor of the Nomination Court which must sit at least 14 and not more than 21 days after the day of publication of the proclamation for the purpose of receiving nominations of candidates for election," she said.

Bhebhe added that polling day must be at least 30 and not more than 63 days after the sitting of the nomination court.

"Taking into account the timelines for the sitting of the nomination court and the possible election dates between 27 July 2023-26 August 2023 the President may only make a proclamation between any of the following dates: 4 May 2023-13 July 2023.

"While the authority to proclaim an election date is vested in the President of Zimbabwe, the President is guided by aforementioned timelines and must consult the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission before proclaiming," said Bhebhe.

Early this week, Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere dismissed the possibility of the postponement of the elections in a statement.

"The constitutional requirement that elections be held every five years can't be suspended by political elites who have no support from the citizens and are afraid of electoral loss. Zanu-PF and its proxies are terrified of how much support they have lost and are seeking to use whatever harebrained plan they can think of to try and stop the process.

"We call upon citizens to continue demanding adherence to the constitution. Elections are like Christmas, you can't postpone them as they will come whether or not you have new clothes.

"Elections are a constitutional non-negotiable. Citizens must be at the centre of all national processes. We reject the notion of elite pacts or a Government of National Unity or whatever basis put forward. Done properly, elections are a true expression of the will of the people and a total necessity in a democracy," she said.

ZESN board chairperson and lawyer Andrew Makoni said: "In terms of section 158 of the constitution, elections must be held not more than 30 days before the expiry of the five year term of office of the president. This means that the elections can be held at least 30 days before the date the president was inaugurated.

"In terms of section 38 of the Electoral Act, the president shall fix a place or places and day or days , at least 14 and not more than 21 days of publication, on which a nomination court shall sit for purposes of receiving nominations of candidates and a day or days, at least 30 and not more than 63 days after the nomination day or last nomination day, on which a poll shall be takes place.

"So from the date of nomination to date of election, the election date must be within 63 days, which is just over two months, unless of course section 38 is amended to provide for lessor or longer duration. Therefore, if for instance the date of proclamation of the election is the 31st of May, elections must be held at most by August 2 2023," Makoni said.

Source - newshawks

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

15 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 858 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 590 Views

Chief Sigola dies

16 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 644 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 531 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 943 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 567 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2421 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1749 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1392 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1969 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 424 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 739 Views

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 483 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 522 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 433 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 326 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 698 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1684 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 955 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1765 Views

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | 3472 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3712 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 973 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1514 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 801 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 580 Views

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 392 Views

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 480 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 905 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 203 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 231 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days