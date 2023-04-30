Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

by Staff reporter
30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | Views
Zanu-PF factional tussles are far from over with the recent primary election rigging exposing the Chiwenga faction which is being fingered in Gutu East primary election dispute which saw the winner being disqualified and the second contender emerging the winner.

There are two main factions in Masvingo, with one aligned to vice president Constantino Chiwenga and the other one aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Chiwenga faction fronts provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa and a number of members of the provincial executive while the other faction is allegedly led by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira.

Mavenyengwa and former National Political Commissar and politburo member retired army general Engelbert Rugeje and other provincial party stalwarts in the province are being accused of manipulating the process that turned George Vhengere's win to Benjamin Ganyiwa who had won to come second in the election.

The faction was trying to consolidate power by imposing loyal candidates in all constituencies hence the disqualification of Vhengere.

Through politburo members aligned to it, the Chiwenga faction is alleged to have influenced the "disqualification" of Vhengere to pave way for Ganyiwa who is a Chiwenga loyalist.

Vhengere is said to have been disqualified on the basis that his transfer was unprocedural though they had cleared him in the first place even though the same executive had accepted him.

Though Vhengere refused to comment on the matter saying he was not authorized to speak to the media over such matters, sources privy to the on-goings said Gutu East could be one of the areas where reruns are looming as it was discovered that Vhengere's disqualification was unwarranted and a result of factional politics at play.

Vhengere was disqualified on allegations that his transfer was not done properly despite having been read in Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) and PEC meetings and having been allowed to contest in the first place.

"What happened is that, Vhengere transferred from Mashonaland East to Masvingo a year and some months ago. His transfer was read in the PCC and PEC together with Maone Vheremu (also from Mash East) and one Rundare who won a council seat in Ward 12 and had transferred from Harare.

"Vhengere submitted CVs to contest in primary elections and was recommended by both the province and Politburo. He contested against Benjamin Ganyiwa (who came out 2nd), who was later declared the party representative, Mafios Mlambo, Maone Vheremu, Christopher Marusho and Chibamu. He won the first round of elections though some centres were alleged not to have voted," said the source.

Sources further said while people were waiting for the proclamation of results, the National Political Commissar Mike Bimha pronounced that George Vhengere was disqualified because his transfer papers were not done properly and Ganyiwa who came out 2nd will represent the party.

Vhengere's team went on to appeal to the party structures and investigations are still being contacted while Vhengere never got official communication on his disqualification nor the outcome of the investigations questioning how he was disqualified last minute when all along he was allowed to contest.

Other sources claim that Ganyiwa was named heir to the office by sitting MP Berita Chikwama and said he paid some money to Chikwama and other provincial members who thought it was a outright win for them.

The outgoing Chikwama is said to have been telling people that she is stepping down and is leaving Ganyiwa in her place, a development that angered locals who felt that they could choose own leaders.

Ganyiwa donated a number of grinding mills in the constituency and brought some buses though they were not in good shape but went on to lose to Vhengere because of his alliance to Chikwama who is unpopular in the constituency.

Locals questioned the logic behind the alleged disqualification saying it was not possible for someone to transfare from another province together with another candidate to submit CVs and is vetted, goes on to contest elections, wins then the issue of transfer is raised.

However, contacted for comment, Rugeje said he knew nothing about the allegations and could not comment on anything to do with the primary elections.

"I know nothing about what you are saying, and I can also not comment on primary elections, you can contact the national PC or spokesperson," said Rugeje.

Zanu-PF provincial Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa poured down water on the possibilities of a rerun in Gutu East saying the MP issues were done and dusted and reruns if there are any, will be for councilors only.

"We are sitting down as the province tomorrow (Sat April 29). If there are any reruns, we will discuss that tomorrow. However, we can only have reruns in council elections not parliamentary, that one was done and dusted," said Mavhenyengwa.

On why Vhengere was disqualified Mavhenyengwa despite his executive having recommended Vhengere and recived his transfer, referred questions to the Political Commissar and National Spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa.

Provincial spokesperson Pepukai Chiwewe also said he was not privy to Gutu East issues and added that they were yet to receive communication on areas likely to have reruns in the province.

"I am not sure about the issues in Gutu East, what I know is the winners were announced by the Politburo and that is what we work with as a province. On reruns, I am not sure if we have any in the province. We did not have any contested issues as a province and we had our inter-district meetings where winners were announced. However, if there is any, we will know in our next PCC meeting," said Chiwewe.

The Gutu East is one of the many constituencies where elections were not done properly with the Chiwenga faction seeming to be in control of the election.

In Masvingo Central, after having discovered that their candidate had won in their strongholds, they went on to avoid elections in other centres which their major rivalry Phainos Makwarimba had an upper hand.

In Masvingo South, a similar situation happened with a number of centres being said to have not voted at all.

Source - TellZim News

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

15 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 591 Views

Chief Sigola dies

16 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 645 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 532 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 943 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 568 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2422 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1750 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1394 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1969 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 424 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 739 Views

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 483 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 522 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 433 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 326 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 698 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1685 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 955 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1766 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3713 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 973 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1515 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 801 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 581 Views

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 392 Views

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 480 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 905 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 203 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 232 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days