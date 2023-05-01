Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

by Staff reporter
01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | Views
OPENING of schools for the second term next week is in jeopardy after teachers warned of disruptions if their salary dispute with government remains unresolved.

Teachers are demanding a minimum of US$1 260. They are currently earning US$250 and between $160 000 and $200 000 in the local currency.

In a letter written by Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) secretary-general Robson Chere directed to the Primary and Secondary Education ministry, the teachers reminded government that their incapacitation remained unaddressed and would be an obstacle to the smooth opening of schools and efficient discharge of duties by teachers.

"It is a fact that the monthly salaries for teachers are not sufficient and teachers are living in abject poverty," the letter read.

"As ARTUZ, we have engaged our members across the country and weighed in full support of the call by the rank and file of teachers under the banner of Teachers4USD, in demanding a salary of US$1 260. We, therefore, advise you to treat the salary increment of teachers as a matter of urgency."

The local currency, which was reintroduced in 2019 after a decade of multi-currency system, is trading at a premium on the parallel market where it is pegged at between $2 100 and $2 200 to the greenback; and US$1 036 on the official market.

The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) weighed in saying: "The spectacular collapse of the Zimbabwe dollar in the last few days is proof that salaries and allowances need to be paid fully in US$."

PTUZ said it was not sustainable for its members to negotiate for a salary review every four weeks.

"Government should be fair to its employees. If the situation continues for another week, despite the increment from April, which is disputed anyway as it comes two months after others got theirs, will amount to subtraction by addition. By payday in May the RTGS [real time gross settlement] salary will have been restored to the March 2023 level," the PTUZ said.

Prices of basic commodities have gone up in local currency, while other retailers have decided to sell selected products such as cooking oil, meat, mealie-meal and beverages exclusively in US dollars.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima last week said the National Joint Negotiation Consultative meeting was concluded more than a week ago.

"There was no crisis as a result of that meeting. Workers' representatives acknowledged those pegged salaries which are already being paid," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

15 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

15 hrs ago | 183 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 591 Views

Chief Sigola dies

16 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 645 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 532 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 944 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 568 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2424 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1750 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1394 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1971 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 424 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 739 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 522 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 433 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 326 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 698 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1685 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 955 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1766 Views

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | 3472 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3714 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 973 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1515 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 801 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 581 Views

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 392 Views

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 480 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 906 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 203 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 232 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days