Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

by Staff reporter
01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) on Friday last week arrested two officials from the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe (IDDZ) on allegations of criminal abuse of office involving procurement of vehicles.

IBDZ acting general manager Edward Tome (50) and the agency's spokesperson Dereck Sibanda (45) appeared before a Harare magistrate on Saturday and were both remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail application.

Allegations are that on December 23, 2021, Sibanda, through an IDCZ internal requisition, instructed Vimbiso Chikwereti, the procurement manager, to buy a 4X4 SUV motor vehicle for Tome.

Sibanda then verbally advised Chikwereti that there was an IDCZ board resolution allowing them to buy the vehicle. He allegedly further instructed her to initiate the tendering process.

It is alleged that again on December 28, 2021, Sibanda, through an IDCZ internal requisition, instructed Chikwereti to procure a 4X4 twin cab pick-up truck to serve as an IDCZ executive pool vehicle.

The court heard that Sibanda also verbally advised Chikwereti that there was an IDCZ board resolution allowing them to procure the vehicle and further instructed her to initiate the tendering process.

In the same week, Chikwereti  flighted an advertisement calling for prospective bidders for the supply and delivery of a diesel motor vehicle 4X4 SUV and a pick-up truck 4X4 twin cab.

The advertisements  were published in the Government Gazette of December 31, 2021 and January 7, 2022 and the closing dates were set as January 21, 2022 for the 4X4 SUV vehicle and February 8 for the for the 4X4 pick-up truck tender.

Four companies submitted bids for the SUV motor vehicle and on January 24, 2022, an evaluation committee was set to open and evaluate the bids submitted by the vehicle suppliers.

Mike Harris' bid was valued at US$109 034, Rally Motoring at US$84 345, Faramatsi Motors at US$81 429,79 and Motor City at US$71 000.

On January 25, 2022, before the evaluation committee concluded the evaluations and contrary to the provisions of Section 30 of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [PPDPA] general regulations, Tome and Sibanda allegedly handpicked Faramatsi Motors and instructed Chemplex Corporation chief executive James Chigwende to process a full purchase price of $9 445 856 for a Toyota Prado SUV for the acting general manager.

The PPDPA stipulates that procuring entities should spend at least 15 days evaluating bids and another 14 days as waiting period.

It is further alleged that on January 28 last year, Sibanda and Tome also illegally contracted Faramatsi Motors to supply and deliver the 4X4 SUV Toyota Prado. The two are also allegedly handpicked Croco Motors to supply a 4X4 pick-up truck for $21 750 000.

On the closing date of the bids for the supply and delivery of a 4X4 pick-up truck, an evaluation committee where Sibanda was a participant sat and considered bids for the 4X4 pick-up truck.

 The bids included Mike Harris (US$58 550), Croco Motors (US$21 750 000), Nissan Clover Leaf (US$45 088), Faramatsi Motors (US$59 140) and AMTEC Motors (US$56 224).

The pair further allegedly tasked the evaluation committee to "sanitise" the flawed procurement process in retrospect.

The evaluation committee was then forced to regularise the whole process on paper and resultantly awarded the tenders to Faramatsi Motors and Croco Motors, respectively.

According to the State, investigations then established that if proper procurement procedures had been followed, the tender for the supply and delivery of the Toyota Prado was supposed to have been awarded to Amtec Motors.

Supply of the Ford Ranger Raptor, according to the investigation, should have been awarded to Nissan Cloverleaf. Both suppliers were the lowest bidders and their bids were within the set specifications.

The State alleges that Tome and Sibanda handpicked suppliers of the two motor vehicles, had payments made without contracts and had contracts for supply and delivery of the motor vehicles signed before the procurement process was concluded.

By handpicking expensive suppliers, they also allegedly showed favour to Croco Motors and Faramatsi Motors while disfavouring the other motor vehicle companies who were made to participate in tenders that already had predetermined winners.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zacc, #Pounce, #Idcz

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

15 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

15 hrs ago | 183 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 591 Views

Chief Sigola dies

16 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 645 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 532 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 944 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 568 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2424 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1751 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1394 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1971 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 424 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 483 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 522 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 433 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 326 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 698 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1685 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 955 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1766 Views

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | 3472 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3714 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 973 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1515 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 801 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 581 Views

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 392 Views

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 480 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 906 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 203 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 232 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days