Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

by Tarisai Mudahondo
01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | Views
The newly installed Alderman for Chiredzi Town Council, Gibson Hwende's name was missing among other nominated candidates, causing confusion and chaos during the Citizen's caucus at Dorman hall, Hippo Valley.

Hwende was nominated together with two other candidates, John Manganye (UK) based and Ropafaadzo Makumire, Ward 3 Councillor(Independent)

Hwende is the longest serving member in the opposition party having served two straight terms, while the two who remained contested as Independent candidates during the past elections in 2018.

Manganye rebelled from the Party after losing the primary elections, while Makumire contested without any affiliation to any political party and won the council seat.

Hwende refused to comment over the issue saying he will do so only after exhausting laid down party procedures.

"All what I can say is that I am shocked. I will comment only after he have exhausted all the channels relating to this process", he said.

His followers however said the process has been flawed, arguing that he should have been notified of the situation before the consensus day.

They also said the panel of the Commissioners was compromised as it was composed of people who had interests in some of the candidates.

The Commissioners were Marko Shoko of Lovemore Madhuku's National Constitution Assembly (NCA) party, and Josphat Tizirai, the Director of United Chiredzi Residents Association(UCCHRA). who is alleged to be aligned to one of the remaining nominees.

The Resident association and Chiredzi Town Council are known enemies, according to our sources, and hence they expected nothing good for Hwende considering that he is the town chairperson.

"The Commissioners were compromised. How can our Party seek the services of another party to oversee the process", Mirriam Shava of Hippo Valley said.

Another party member blamed the vetting committee for seeking bribes from the nominees.

"We have evidence of recorded calls from a person among the vetting team who demanded US$5 000 from our candidate. We are going to submit this evidence to the President", the source said.

On the other hand,intelligent  information gathered from the Party's security suggests that the Party's President Nelson Chamisa, harbours little faith and trust among all sitting councillors in Chiredzi and want them to be wiped out for new members.

The source said Chamisa lost trust in the Councillors for failure to clear cut themselves from Douglas Mwonzora. The source further  added that the fact that Mwonzora did not recall them means they were part of his system.

CCC Spokes person Fadzai Mahere dropped her phone when she was contacted for a comment. She also did not respond to questions sent to her.

Amos Chibaya, the party's organising Champion did not pick his phone and so did the Party's deputy spokesperson Ostalios Siziba.

"It very unfortunate that when we thought the new system is ushering us to democracy we are going back to the 2018 scenario", a party member said.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

15 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

16 hrs ago | 183 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 591 Views

Chief Sigola dies

16 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 645 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 532 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 947 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1751 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1394 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1971 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 424 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 739 Views

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 483 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 522 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 433 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 326 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 699 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1686 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 955 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1767 Views

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | 3472 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3714 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 973 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1515 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 801 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 581 Views

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 392 Views

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 480 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 906 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 203 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 232 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days