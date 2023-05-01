Photos: Council offices in flames

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Shamva - Chaminuka Rural District Council offices were gutted by fire this morning, Bulawayo24.com heard.The council chairman Navison Zvizhinji confirmed the incident saying investigations are underway."I can confirm that our offices were burnt this morning but the cause of the fire is still a mystery and investigations are on-going," Zvizhinji said.The property and data server for the local authority was destroyed.Feedbacksimbasitho@bulawayo24.com+27610282354