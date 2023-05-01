Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Head-on claims 4 lives

by Staff reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
Four people lost their lives when a Isuzu single cab collided with a bus along the Banket.Masvikadei strip road around ape yesterday.

The vehicle is said to have been corning from Banket where the occupants had gone to collect the body of a deceased relative from a mortuary.

It collided with a Pan African Mine bus claiming the lives of the said four on the spot.

The injured were taken to 8anket Hospital where their conditions were said to be critical.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Accident, #Dead, #Banket

Comments


Most Popular In 7 Days