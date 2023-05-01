Head-on claims 4 lives

News / National

Four people lost their lives when a Isuzu single cab collided with a bus along the Banket.Masvikadei strip road around ape yesterday.The vehicle is said to have been corning from Banket where the occupants had gone to collect the body of a deceased relative from a mortuary.It collided with a Pan African Mine bus claiming the lives of the said four on the spot.The injured were taken to 8anket Hospital where their conditions were said to be critical.