Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief Sigola dies

by Staff reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
One of the oldest traditional leaders in the country, Chief Sigola from Umzingwane district in Matabeleland South has died.

He was 96.

Vice president of the Zimbabwe Chiefs Council, Chief Mtshana Khumalo confirmed the sad passing on of Chief Sigola.

"We got a message from the Chiefs Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira that at around loam this morning, Chief Sigola breathed his last. We are devastated as a region because he was a fountain of knowledge, he was someone that we could approach for advice. A huge gap has been left by his passing on," said Chief Khumalo.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Sigola, #Dies, #Chief

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

15 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

16 hrs ago | 183 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 860 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 591 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 645 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 533 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 949 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 568 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2425 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1751 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1395 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1971 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 424 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 739 Views

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 483 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 522 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 433 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 326 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 700 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1687 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 955 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1767 Views

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | 3473 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3715 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 973 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1516 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 802 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 417 Views

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 582 Views

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 310 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 392 Views

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 480 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 906 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 203 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 232 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days