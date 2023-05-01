WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Mashonaland Central Vapositori for ED chairperson Biggy "Prophet Jonah" Makanjera took scores of his congregants to Centenary (Gatu) shops to pray for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government yesterday.Prophet Jonah said he is solidly behind Mnangagwa's leadership and is praying for his leadership to remain in power and all evil spirits to be crashed in the county."We are praying for peace and our leadership because we are solidly behind that leadership and every congregant should shun violence," bellowed Prophet Jonah.He further claimed that every Zimbabwean is a Christian hence every Christian is not allowed to be violent."We are Christians and we do not condone violence every person in this country is a Christian hence violence is not allowed if you see people partaking violence take the peace role."The chairman also said that in years to come Zimbabwe is going to be prosperous and people should continue to pray to overcome.Feedback+27610282354