Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
LATEST world statistics on road accidents have ranked Zimbabwe as one of the world's two countries with the most unsafe road networks.

According to the World of Statistics, 41 per every 100 000 people die of road traffic injuries in Zimbabwe.

The statistics shared under the category mortality caused by road traffic injury place the Dominican Republic on top with 65 in a list of 31 countries where Sweden has the least number with two.

According to statistics released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency last month, 8 897 people died in traffic accidents between 2019 and 2022.

Approximately 2 079 people died in 52 585 road accidents recorded last year alone.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said most roads were as a result of human error.

"Most road accidents in the country are caused by human error, but I wouldn't want to comment on the ranking before I see the data," he said.

Last month, 30 people died while 153 others were injured in 288 road traffic accidents that were recorded countrywide during the Easter and Independence holidays.

During the same period last year, 73 people died while 202 others were injured in 264 road traffic accidents.

Meanwhile, one person died on the spot while several others were injured when a Harare-bound CAG bus collided head-on with a haulage truck along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.

Mashonaland West provincial deputy police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the accident.

Witnesses told the NewsDay that the bus driver tried to overtake two trucks and failed, leading to a head-on collision with an abnormal load truck.

The injured people were ferried to Karoi District Hospital while others were transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital. The bus was coming from Chirariro under Chief Mujinga in Hurungwe and the accident occurred just outside Karoi town.

A witness, Saul Mudare, who arrived at the accident scene a few minutes after it had happened, said the bus driver appeared to have tried to overtake on a blind side.

Passengers who survived the accident called on government to tighten laws on speed limits, especially on public transport vehicles.

Source - newsday
More on: #Road, #Carnage, #Global

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

16 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

16 hrs ago | 183 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 861 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 591 Views

Chief Sigola dies

16 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 646 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 537 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 950 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 568 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2425 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1752 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1395 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1971 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 424 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 739 Views

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 483 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 523 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 433 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 326 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 700 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1687 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 955 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1767 Views

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | 3475 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3715 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 974 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1516 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 802 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 417 Views

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 582 Views

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 310 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 392 Views

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 481 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 906 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 203 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 232 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days