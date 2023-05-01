Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mapeza threatens to quit

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Herentals  1 - 0 FC Platinum
A FUMING Norman Mapeza issued a surprise threat to quit coaching after his FC Platinum side fell to bogey side Herentals at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Tino Benza's 62nd minute breakaway goal was enough to give the Students maximum points.

But the match had a fiery ending after the FC Platinum players mobbed the referee, Lawrence Zimhondi in injury time.

They were clearly unhappy with the manner the referee had handled the match.

Mapeza had to swiftly intervene in the melee to calm his players who were threatening to manhandle the centreman.

The furious players were particularly incensed by Zimhondi's decision to allow play to continue after Herentals midfielder Ali Maliselo intercepted the ball as FC Platinum defender Lawrence Mhlanga was positioning the ball to take a free kick.

After "stealing" the ball and with the static FC Platinum players expecting the referee to blow his whistle, Maliselo ran half the field and with only the keeper Petros Mhari to beat, he squared the ball to an unmarked Brighton Maruwa who inexplicably skied his effort from a meter out.

In a startling post-match interview, Mapeza expressed disappointment in the manner the match officials handled the match.

Throughout the game, Mapeza could be seen gesturing to the fourth official over every decision that went against his players.

 "With the way I love football, some of these things are going to force me to quit football. It's not worth it. I love football so much, I want to see these kids develop as footballers, but if the football is going to be like this like what we saw today, then why am I here? I would rather go home and rest. It's better because we can't continue like this," Mapeza fumed.

"Someone gets hacked down two, three times in front of him (referee) and he leaves it. This is not football, guys let's be honest.

"I know you have to do your job as journalists, but sometimes you have to write the truth about some of these things. If you don't expose such things, we will be going nowhere. We have to helpeach other. You have an important role to play and expose these things. Is this what we are looking for in our football. Where are we going (with such officiating). Yes we lost, it's a game of football and I accept that, but this is not it, it's bad.

"I had to go and pacify the players because you could tell the emotions were too high. I had to calm them down because there were a few minutes remaining to the match. I told them to leave it and continue playing."

With the defeat, FC Platinum missed the chance to go top of the log standings. They remain on sixth position with 11 points, three behind log leaders Highlanders who have a game in hand.

Herentals coach Mutiwekuziva was naturally happy that his team has beaten the defending champions again, having defeated them on this same fixture last season.

The victory took Herentals up to seventh position with 10 points.

In a balanced first half, both teams missed good opportunities with Benza and Godfrey Mukambi wasting opportunities for Herentals.

FC Platinum midfielder Brian Banda stung the hands of goalkeeper Takudzwa Chikosi with a fierce shot before Gift Bello headed over from a corner kick for the visitors.

FC Platinum upped the tempo in the second half and created a number of chances which they failed to utilise.

Juan Mutudza, playing against his former club, missed the best opportunity for Mapeza's men when he failed to turn home a rebound after Chikosi had spilled a Walter Musona shot.

Against the run of play, Herentals took the lead when a Milton Chimedza pass from deep in midfield released Benza to go clear through on goal. The striker had ample time to round off Mhari before slotting the ball into an empty net.

Teams

Herentals: T Chikosi, B Majarira, T Benza, G Chinobva, Z Ruguchu, B Majarira (B Maruwa, 46'), I Benza (J Zhuwawo, 46'), P Chama, G Mukambi, W Kapumha, M Chimedza (A Maliselo, 78')

FC Platinum: P Mhari, G Mbweti, L Mhlanga, G Bello, M Ngwenya, R Pavari, B Banda, J Mutudza (I Mucheneka, 72'), J Selemani (E Chikwende, 72'), W Musona, P Chikwende (T Ngwenya, 72')

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

16 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

16 hrs ago | 183 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 861 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 591 Views

Chief Sigola dies

16 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 646 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 537 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 951 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 568 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2425 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1753 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1395 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1972 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 424 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 739 Views

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 483 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 523 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 433 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 326 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 700 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1687 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 955 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1767 Views

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | 3475 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3715 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 974 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1516 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 802 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 417 Views

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 582 Views

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 310 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 392 Views

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 481 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 906 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 203 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 232 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days