Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
LEADER of the Johanne the Fifth of Africa Andby Makururu has said churches should not lie over the number of congregants who will vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in this year's harmonised elections.

This comes after VaPostori for Economic Development (VaPostori4ED) claimed that it would mobilise over two million members to vote for Mnangagwa.

Makururu made the remarks while addressing his followers at Hauna Growth Point in Manicaland province on Sunday.

Makururu is on a whirlwind tour of the country's provinces mobilising support for the ruling Zanu-PF party.

"I am going around the churches encouraging people to register to vote. As you are aware we are going towards the elections. I want to be clear about the number of the people who are going to vote for the ruling party as l am going around province by province," he told his followers.

"I have been in Masvingo and Harare and l know the number of people who are going to vote. As bishop we need to support our President Emmerson Mnangagwa and we should show him by voting in our numbers."

He added: "I know there might be some people who think I want resources from the government, I have not begged for resources because I want to show love to our President. I am going around the country using my own resources.

"I am encouraging churches not to lie to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the number of people who are going to vote for Zanu-PF. It's not good at all, but I am happy with churches that are campaigning for the President Mnangagwa."

Makururu, who recently met Mnangagwa at State House, has predicted a Zanu-PF landslide victory.

Political temperatures are rising ahead of the impending elections in which Mnangagwa is set to face fierce competition from his rival in the 2018 elections, Citizens Coalitions for Change leader Nelson Chamisa.

Source - newsday
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Lie, #Zanu-PF

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

16 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

16 hrs ago | 183 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 861 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 592 Views

Chief Sigola dies

16 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 646 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 537 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 951 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 568 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2425 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1754 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1395 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1972 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 424 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 739 Views

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 483 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 523 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 433 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 326 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 700 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1687 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 955 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1767 Views

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | 3475 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3715 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 974 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1516 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 802 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 417 Views

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 582 Views

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 310 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 392 Views

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 481 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 906 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 203 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 232 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days