Gwanda receives two ambulances from aspiring Zanu-PF candidate

GWANDA Municipality this morning received two ambulances which were donated by the Zanu-PF aspiring candidate for Gwanda- Tshitaudze Constituency, Fisani Moyo, after operating without one since 2021.The ambulances were commissioned by the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Abedinico Ncube.Speaking at the commissioning ceremony which was held at the Gwanda Municipality offices, Minister Ncube said the ambulances will go a long way in improving access to health care services in the mining town."We thank Fisani Moyo for this kind gesture of giving back to the community and also bringing development. As locals, we have to cover development gaps that exist and not wait for anyone to bring solutions for us. Improved access to health care services is crucial in the development of our society," he said.Also speaking during the same ceremony, Gwanda Municipality Town Clerk said Council has been operating without an ambulance for two years.She said the donation will bring much-needed relief to Council.