Mnangagwa plots Angel retribution for embarrassing him

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's biographer Eddie Cross says the Zimbabwean leader is plotting revenge against name-dropping Zimbabwe Ambassador-at-large Eubert Angel for embarrassing him through incriminating comments contained in an Al Jazeera documentary aired recently.Angel told undercover journalists who filmed the corruption busting documentary that he could use his diplomatic status and links to the First Family to, among other clandestine services, launder over US$1,2 billion on behalf of the journalists who posed as criminals.In the documentary, Angel also told the Al Jazeera journalists Mnangagwa has stashed US$240 million in personal funds for general elections expected not later than August this year.Government said recently it has frozen the assets of those implicated in the documentary pending an investigation into their illegal dealings.But Zimbabweans view this with skepticism after many connected individuals implicated in past acts of corruption still walk free.Cross, who recently featured in a local podcast interview, claimed government was still to take sterner action against the United Kingdom based preacher."Eubert Angel embarrassed the government of Zimbabwe; worse than that, he embarrassed the President and I want to tell you, when that happens there are consequences."A small cabinet committee has been informed and they have reviewed the programmes; all four and appropriate action has been taken and if I was Eubert, I would stay in the UK, look after his British passport and burn his Zimbabwean passport."Because he is not coming back. If he comes back here, there will be consequences," said Cross.Cross said he had classified information from some senior government officials who confided in him over Angel's fate.The former Zimbabwe opposition lawmaker said Mnangagwa lived up to his moniker, "crocodile"."Crocodiles attack fast and when they do attack, it's often fatal but you don't see it coming."He is not a man who makes his views public."He is a very reserved man as a matter of fact," Cross said.In a damage control statement made through his lawyer last month, Angel dismissed sentiments he was involved in illegal gold dealings and money laundering.The preacher said he cooperated with the journalists as part of a covert national intelligence operation investigating if the undercover journalists were genuine investors.