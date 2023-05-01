Rufaro upgrade misses derby target

News / National

by Staff reporter

IT'S all talk and little action.Rufaro Stadium renovations, which were initially expected to be completed in time for the Harare Derby, have already missed schedule.The facility, which was condemned by the ZIFA First Instance Board, last hosted a top-flight match four years ago.And Harare City Mayor, Jacob Mafume, had promised that the venue would be available to stage the Harare Derby showdown pitting rivals CAPS United and Dynamos.The duel was staged at the National Sports Stadium last Sunday while upgrade works at Rufaro are still underway.From assessments made by The Herald yesterday, Rufaro could need at least three more months to be at the position that the FIB recommended.That also depends on the available resources and budgetary requirements.Mafume had promised that the venue would be ready to host the epic battle between Makepekepe and DeMbare in March."I'm certain that one of the biggest and important matches in the football calendar between CAPS United and Dynamos will be played in the stadium," said Mafume at the beginning of the year."I have looked at the itinerary and I'm sure it will be played. We have seen the pitch and the work being done. For the changing rooms we are going to have a shower for every player so that they don't have to stand in a queue to shower."We are going to make the changing rooms airier and wider which would be comfortable for both the home and away team."The changing rooms and playing turf have been upgraded among other things, while workmen are still addressing the perimeter walls, car parks and the terraces.Mafume was unavailable for comment yesterday, so was the City of Harare spokesperson, Innocent Ruwende.While the "Ceremonial Home" of local football is lagging behind, two facilities — Bata Stadium in Gweru and Hwange's Colliery Stadium — have been given the all-clear to host Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches, starting from this coming weekend.Bata Stadium, which was last used for top-flight football by the now-defunct Bata Power in the 1980s, is the new home of Premiership newboys Sheasham.The latter have endured weeks of commuting to Zvishavane to host their opponents at Mandava.On the other hand, Hwange, who will finally be playing at their favourite home ground Colliery, have also been travelling for hours to stage home matches at Bulawayo's Luveve and Barbourfields.But the pair will this week finally get to feel how it is like playing at home.Hwange host Bulawayo Chiefs in a Southern Region derby in their first home assignment on Sunday.The Nation Dube-coached charges have started the season decently with their striker Brighton Makopa finding himself in early season Golden Boot race discussions.He has netted four goals in seven outings, just one behind leading scorer Fortune Binzi of Manica Diamonds.Hwange are eighth on the log with 10 points to their name, just four behind leaders Highlanders and they will be hoping to make opposition life difficult at their own backyard.Sheasham will be expecting a capacity crowd in their first home game against leaders Bosso whom they entertain on Sunday.The Gweru side have already been hammered 4-0 by one of the biggest clubs on land, Dynamos, and they will be eager to avert another embarrassment in front of their home supporters.Sheasham are 13th on the log after amassing eight points in seven games and having to play home matches at their actual home could be the foundation for their fight against the dreaded drop.While the two clubs can now afford to smile, hard times continue for Harare-based teams who are still crammed at the National Sports Stadium, with the return of Rufaro a far-fetched dream.Dynamos, CAPS United, Black Rhinos, Yadah, Herentals, Cranborne Bullets as well as the pair of ZPC Kariba and Simba Bhora all stage their home matches at the giant facility.Simba Bhora's Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva is about 94 percent complete and the FIB will be expected to re-inspect the venue in five weeks' time.ZPC Kariba's Nyamhunga is also being upgraded and the experts are scheduled to visit the venue in a few weeks' time.ZPC Kariba are currently struggling, having lost their last three consecutive games with huge margins.Coach Darlington Dodo on Saturday complained about his charges' fatigue following a 5-1 mauling at the hands of Ngezi Platinum at Baobab."We are not affording these boys sufficient time to recover. We are always on the road," he said."We have a very good team that is capable of competing with any team in the league but look, we stay in Kariba and play home matches in Harare. It is very difficult for us."Manica Diamonds and GreenFuel are also still using Gibbo in Triangle to stage their home games.Manica Diamonds are still awaiting the completion of renovations at Sakubva in Mutare while the GreenFuel Arena in Chisumbanje, which is the home of GreenFuel, is now at 90 percent, according to their chairman Fredson Moyo.The FIB is scheduled to visit the facility in a month's time and the newcomers will be looking to host their opponents at their own backyard around match-day 13.Army side Black Rhinos are looking to use Chinhoyi Stadium for their home games but the facility has not yet attained the minimum required standards.FixturesFriday: Simba Bhora v Cranborne Bullets (NSS)Saturday: GreenFuel v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo); FC Platinum v Manica Diamonds (Mandava); Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve); Yadah v CAPS United (NSS)Sunday: Dynamos v Triangle (NSS); Sheasham v Highlanders (Bata Stadium); Hwange v Bulawayo Chiefs (Colliery)