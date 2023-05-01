Latest News Editor's Choice


State-assisted funeral for Chief Sigola

by Staff reporter
THE late Chief Zephania Sigola has been accorded a State-assisted funeral with the Government meeting all burial expenses in line with Government's policy on burial of traditional leaders.

Chief Sigola died on Monday morning at the United Bulawayo Hospital where he had been admitted. The late traditional leader had been unwell for a long time.

He was 96.

His uncle, Chief Ngungumbane, said the District Development Coordinator for Umzingwane district, Mr Peter Mahlathini had informed the family of the Government's position.

"The DDC informed us that Government will meet burial costs such as the provision of the coffin that will be chosen by the family. It will also provide food for the mourners as well as other expenses that will be incurred. So in essence it is going to be a State assisted funeral," said Chief Ngungumbane speaking from Chief Sigola's farmhouse in Esiphezini where the funeral wake is being held.

He said burial arrangements will be announced in due course after all family members have arrived.

Mr Mahlathini said they have done all the necessary logistics for the funeral but will stand guided by the family on the burial day and place.

"It's Government policy that all chiefs get a State assisted funeral so we have informed the family on that and we now await further communication from them (family), especially on the burial date and place," said Mr Mahlathini. Chief Sigola's sister, Ms Diana Sigola said her brother took over the chieftainship from his father in 2003.

"He grew up under the care of his uncle, Chief Ngungumbane. He came here when he was still in his youth and attended school at Esiphezini Secondary School. He was married but unfortunately, his wife passed on and he never married again. He also had seven children, five girls and two boys, sadly again all his children except one girl, Ms Nomalanga Sigola, also passed away. As of now we haven't come up with a date or place of burial but what I know is that the Chief had actually chosen his preferred place of burial which I cannot reveal at the moment until a full family meeting," said Ms Sigola.

She said the family has lost a pillar of strength who respected all family members despite his position as a chief.

When a news crew arrived at the family farmhouse yesterday, mourners were already gathered.

Deputy president of the Chiefs Council, Chief Mtshane Khumalo was among the mourners.

Meanwhile, Umzingwane House of Assembly representative, Brigadier-General (Retired) Levi Mayihlome, has described the late Chief Sigola as a man who was committed to developing Umzingwane and the nation.

In his condolence message, Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mayihlome said even though he was aware of the late Chief Sigola's failing health, his death caught him by surprise.

"He is really gone, Maqandela is no more. He was committed to the development of both the district and the nation at large, his death has left a huge void and as a district, we shall forever have him in our hearts," said Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mayihlome.

Last year Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Marian Chombo visited Chief Sigola at his farm where she promised to look into the long-standing issue of an offer letter as he had not been given one since moving into the farm in 2014.

Dep Minister Chombo also said the road, which was in a bad state when she visited the chief, must also be fixed.

The road is now trafficable after the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) rehabilitated it. On the issue of the offer letter: Mr Mahlathini said: "As DDC, we did all the necessary paperwork regards the Chief having an offer letter as directed by the Deputy Minister. However, the offer letter is yet to be issued, as you know that it comes from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development."

Source - The Chronicle
