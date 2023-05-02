Latest News Editor's Choice


Drug dealer in soup

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A 26-YEAR-OLD Centenary woman is in soup after she was allegedly found with twists of dagga stashed in her washing basket.

Working on a tip off police pounced on Chipo Chiusalaka of Bardhood farm, Centenary and allegedly found two twist of dagga in her room.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts yesterday before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

She was remanded in custody to May 5 for the defence case.

The state alleged on April 5 the police received a tip-off that Chiusakala was drug peddling.

She led the police in her room and handed over a black plastic bag which was hidden in a washing basket with two twists of dagga in it.

Source - Byo24News
Most Popular In 7 Days