Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala fined US$600

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Job Sikhala, who has been convicted of obstructing the course of justice in Nyatsime last year has this afternoon been fined US$600 by Harare Regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanarvo Gofa.

The US$600 fine is to be paid by May 5, and failure to pay will result in him serving six months in prison.

In addition, six months were wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar crime in the next five years.

However, he remains in custody as he has three other pending cases before the courts.


Source - the herald

Must Read

Yet another dark day in a Zimbabwe court

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora supporters fight over office space

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies giving Mnangagwa counsel as coup debate rages on

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Sikhala remains in jail for pending cases

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bona Mugabe is Harare's true rich aunt

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Job Sikhala convicted

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

WATCH: Macheso wows South Africa

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Russia claims Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin in assassination attempt

9 hrs ago | 825 Views

Drug dealer in soup

9 hrs ago | 650 Views

DRAMA in court as senior citizen refuses to leave dock after conviction

9 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Stifling the media is tantamount to an attack on the nation and its people!

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

Uganda lawmakers pass amended draft of anti-LGBTQI+ bill, retaining harsh penalties

17 hrs ago | 702 Views

Jonathan Moyo 'defends' magistrate who is facing online harassment

17 hrs ago | 2530 Views

D-day for Job Sikhala

17 hrs ago | 2853 Views

Mugabe's son in-law lists 21 farms in divorce case

17 hrs ago | 3423 Views

UK will not give any special treatment to Mnangagwa's ambassador-at-large

18 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans have let down Ngarivhume

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Divided Zimbabwe opposition will not be able to dislodge Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 817 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidates warned on jumping ship

18 hrs ago | 853 Views

Biti assault victim concludes testimony

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mugabe's minister completes jail term

18 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Zimbabwe poll postponement doubtful

18 hrs ago | 403 Views

Corruption tarnishing Zimbabwe's image

18 hrs ago | 167 Views

Family crisis in the West

18 hrs ago | 529 Views

Bread price jumps 109% in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 588 Views

CCC linked ZCTU says 'No party owns us'

18 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe police tell journalists to 'stick to your mandate'

18 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority partners Emirates, SAA

18 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Bulawayo needs to be prime shooting location for films'

18 hrs ago | 73 Views

State-assisted funeral for Chief Sigola

18 hrs ago | 300 Views

Nationwide registration blitz underway

18 hrs ago | 195 Views

Rufaro upgrade misses derby target

18 hrs ago | 166 Views

SA officials intercept truck smuggling cigarettes worth R20m

02 May 2023 at 22:14hrs | 511 Views

Ex-minister released from Chikurubi Female Prison

02 May 2023 at 22:14hrs | 2009 Views

Mnangagwa plots Angel retribution for embarrassing him

02 May 2023 at 22:10hrs | 2873 Views

Gwanda receives two ambulances from aspiring Zanu-PF candidate

02 May 2023 at 22:06hrs | 315 Views

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

02 May 2023 at 09:04hrs | 1090 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

02 May 2023 at 09:01hrs | 3352 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

02 May 2023 at 09:01hrs | 2079 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

02 May 2023 at 09:01hrs | 646 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

02 May 2023 at 09:00hrs | 942 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

02 May 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1192 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

02 May 2023 at 08:59hrs | 1040 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

02 May 2023 at 08:58hrs | 750 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

02 May 2023 at 08:58hrs | 235 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

01 May 2023 at 19:39hrs | 1924 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

01 May 2023 at 19:38hrs | 238 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

01 May 2023 at 19:32hrs | 1457 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

01 May 2023 at 19:20hrs | 373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days