Sikhala remains in jail for pending cases

News / National

by Staff reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change MP Job Sikhala has been fined US$600 following his conviction for obstructing the course of justice.Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa said the legislator will face six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine by May 5.Another six months was wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour.Sikhala however remains in pretrial detention over other criminal cases which include inciting public violence.In deciding his sentence the presiding magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa took into account that he is a family man with 11 children who solely depend on him and that he has already spent 11 months in custody which is mitigatory.Sikhala had gave his personal mitigation insisting that he has never brushed with the law."My life has been without blame."I have spent half a century in this country and have lived within the strict confines of the law and I believe in a saying that where there is law there is a remedy. I have never taken the law into my own hands and I do not wish to see the law being turned into an oppressive tool," he said.