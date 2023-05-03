Latest News Editor's Choice


Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

by Simbarashe Sithole
A 27-YEAR-OLD visually impaired drug peddler was dragged to Mutoko magistrate court yesterday after he was found in possession of illicit pharmaceutical medicines.

Givemore Gumbato (27) was fined $120 by Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda.

Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that on January 10 the police working on a tip off stormed at Gumbato's shop and found him manning the shop.

They searched the shop and found illicit drugs before arresting him.

Source - Byo24News

