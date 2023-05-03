Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 27-YEAR-OLD visually impaired drug peddler was dragged to Mutoko magistrate court yesterday after he was found in possession of illicit pharmaceutical medicines.Givemore Gumbato (27) was fined $120 by Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda.Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that on January 10 the police working on a tip off stormed at Gumbato's shop and found him manning the shop.They searched the shop and found illicit drugs before arresting him.