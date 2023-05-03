Senior citizen uses cannabis for medicinal purposes

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Senior citizen who was arrested after being found in possession of two twists of cannabis told Mutoko magistrate yesterday that he was using it for medicinal purposes.Sukupenzi Elector was slapped with US$120 fine by Magistrate Elijah Sibanda."Your worship l have a back problem so when l consulted Apostolic Prophets they gave me the herbs for medicinal purposes," lamented the senior citizen.The court heard that on May 1 police arrested Elector after he was found in possession of two twists of dagga.