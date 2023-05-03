WATCH: ZANU-PF MP celebrates new car

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Newly elected ZANU PF Mazowe South Member of Parliament Nobert Mazungunye was recorded celebrating the new vehicle he got from the party.While dancing to Zimdancehall singer Enzo Ishal song "Smart inotangira mutsoka" Mazungunye said President Mnangagwa had solved his transport problems.The President has solved transport problems to and from l would like to thank him," he said.Mazungunye defeated former Energy Minister Fortune Chasi in the primary elections.