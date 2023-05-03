Latest News Editor's Choice


Brother cheats death over woman

by Simbarashe Sithole
A 41-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man nearly killed his brother after allegedly assaulting him with a wooden axe handle over a woman.

Tafadzwa Munongerwa was dragged to Concession court yesterday facing an assault charge.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware and was remanded in custody to May 17 for trial.

Prosecutor Ellen Tanatswa Chingono alleged on March 19 the accused had a misunderstanding with his brother Tinashe's wife while at his place.

The wife sensed danger and fled to her place of residence while the accused chased after her holding up a wooden axe handle.

The charged Tafadzwa arrived at his young brother's house and found the complainant narrating what had
happened to her husband.

While the husband was trying to understand what happened his violent brother started attacking him with a wooden axe handle.

