Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Gold Mafia Crew' promised me scholarships: Cleopas Chidodo

by Desmond Nleya
1 hr ago | Views
Cleopas Chidodo, a security manager at the Robert Mugabe International Airport, has claimed that the Aljeezera crew who filmed the "Gold Mafia episodes" promised to give his family scholarships to study abroad.

In a broadcasted statement, Chidodo said he was conned and didn't willingly provide information to the news crew.

"I never willingly presented myself to provide any information to Aljeezera newsnetwork. The individuals who secretly recorded me had actually approached intending to give my family scholarships to study abroad", said Chidodo.

Chidodo profusely pleaded for forgiveness to the Former Firstlady, Grace Mugabe for lying to Aljeezera that she was the architect of smuggling ivory out of the country.

"I wish to render my unconditional apology to Dr Grace Mugabe, the Former First lady and the Former First family for the falsehoods I mentioned about them in the said episode", pleaded Chidodo.

The apology seems to have done more harm than good to Chidodo with analysts asking why the apology was specifically directed to Grace Mugabe while Chidodo literally said smuggling at the Airport was like a walk in the park.

Meanwhile,  Chidodo's job is on the line as he faces dismissal and possibly arrest after he was featured in the Al Jazeera documentary detailing how he and some of his subordinates facilitate the smugglers at RGM International Airport.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mphoko jailed 20 years

41 mins ago | 259 Views

Two Mount Darwin residents die in road accident

44 mins ago | 48 Views

Brother cheats death over woman

4 hrs ago | 744 Views

WATCH: ZANU-PF MP celebrates new car

4 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Senior citizen uses cannabis for medicinal purposes

8 hrs ago | 571 Views

Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Bona Mugabe alone got 21 farms peasants, supposedly beneficiaries of Land Redistribution, got nothing

8 hrs ago | 842 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands gold smuggling evidence from Al Jazeera

12 hrs ago | 2450 Views

UK invite surprised Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Sikhala's conviction rocks Zimbabwe opposition and civil society

12 hrs ago | 1991 Views

'Mnangagwa mining ally ignored our traditions, says Chiefs

12 hrs ago | 721 Views

Zimbabwe parents brace for tough times as schools reopen

12 hrs ago | 584 Views

Mugabe's son in-law demands US$500,000 divorce settlement

12 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Experts give COVID-19 warning

12 hrs ago | 651 Views

Ndlovu sings for healing, reconciliation

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

PSL backtracks on alcohol sale at matches

12 hrs ago | 305 Views

Council provides water bowsers to cholera hotspots

12 hrs ago | 86 Views

'WhatsApp groups dividing Zanu-PF'

12 hrs ago | 625 Views

Govt pledges 8 borehole drilling rigs for Matebelelabd North

12 hrs ago | 143 Views

Gukurahundi survivors petition Chief Charumbira

12 hrs ago | 478 Views

Illegally moved cattle to be destroyed

12 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zanu-PF targets Hwange constituencies

12 hrs ago | 166 Views

Service delivery improves at Beitbridge border

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

Cut-off date for voter registration announced

12 hrs ago | 395 Views

Bulawayo adopts GIS to promote tourism growth

12 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mugabe son in-law's claim a paltry of the mega empire:, says lawyer

12 hrs ago | 323 Views

UK MPs fail to cancel Mnangagwa invite?

12 hrs ago | 273 Views

Dembare, Chihoro found guilty in 'juju' incident

13 hrs ago | 225 Views

Giant Bulawayo medical lab takes shape

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Unknown Mashonaland East man declared a national hero

13 hrs ago | 621 Views

Bona, Chikore don't own land in Carrick Creagh'

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Yet another dark day in a Zimbabwe court

21 hrs ago | 648 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora supporters fight over office space

21 hrs ago | 374 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies giving Mnangagwa counsel as coup debate rages on

21 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Sikhala remains in jail for pending cases

21 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bona Mugabe is Harare's true rich aunt

21 hrs ago | 844 Views

Sikhala fined US$600

21 hrs ago | 570 Views

Job Sikhala convicted

21 hrs ago | 189 Views

WATCH: Macheso wows South Africa

03 May 2023 at 17:13hrs | 456 Views

Russia claims Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin in assassination attempt

03 May 2023 at 14:33hrs | 1031 Views

Drug dealer in soup

03 May 2023 at 14:22hrs | 835 Views

DRAMA in court as senior citizen refuses to leave dock after conviction

03 May 2023 at 14:21hrs | 2396 Views

Stifling the media is tantamount to an attack on the nation and its people!

03 May 2023 at 14:17hrs | 128 Views

Uganda lawmakers pass amended draft of anti-LGBTQI+ bill, retaining harsh penalties

03 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 840 Views

Jonathan Moyo 'defends' magistrate who is facing online harassment

03 May 2023 at 06:19hrs | 2847 Views

D-day for Job Sikhala

03 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 3080 Views

Mugabe's son in-law lists 21 farms in divorce case

03 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 3924 Views

UK will not give any special treatment to Mnangagwa's ambassador-at-large

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1998 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans have let down Ngarivhume

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1371 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days