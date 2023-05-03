Two Mount Darwin residents die in road accident

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two people from Mount Darwin died and 16 others were seriously injured when a DAF truck they were travelling in swerved several times before landing on its left side at the 69-km peg along the Harare-Denda-Bindura highway yesterday.The passengers were seated on top of tobacco bales when the accident occurred.Deputy Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the accident."I can confirm a fatal road accident that occurred yesterday along the Harare-Denda-Bindura highway where two people died and 16 were injured," Chikasha said.The police said the cause of the accident was speeding and urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads.Chikasha also warned tobacco farmers and transporters against mixing tobacco with people in vehicles."We urge tobacco farmers and transporters to desist from mixing tobacco with people in vehicles. This is dangerous and can lead to accidents," he said.The injured were taken to Bindura Provincial Hospital for treatment.