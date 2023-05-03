Mphoko jailed 20 years

News / National

by Desmond Nleya

Former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko's son, Siqokoqela, has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for three counts of rape.Mphoko appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate, Elijah Singano who also gave the accused a concurrent 2 months imprisonment for contravening a court order.Mphoko, 44, of Derby Road in Hillside, Bulawayo is accused of raping his 12-year-old niece on three occasions in a crime prosecutors allege occurred between July and August last year.He has been out of custody on $50 000 bail.