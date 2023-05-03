News / National
Mphoko jailed 20 years
30 mins ago | Views
Former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko's son, Siqokoqela, has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for three counts of rape.
Mphoko appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate, Elijah Singano who also gave the accused a concurrent 2 months imprisonment for contravening a court order.
Mphoko, 44, of Derby Road in Hillside, Bulawayo is accused of raping his 12-year-old niece on three occasions in a crime prosecutors allege occurred between July and August last year.
He has been out of custody on $50 000 bail.
Mphoko appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate, Elijah Singano who also gave the accused a concurrent 2 months imprisonment for contravening a court order.
He has been out of custody on $50 000 bail.
Source - Byo24News