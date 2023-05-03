WATCH: Cleopas Chidodo profusely apologises to Grace Mugabe

News / National

CLEOPAS CHIDODO'S PROFUSE APOLOGY TO GRACE MUGABE



Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe's security manager - Cleopas Chidodo - has profusely apologised to former first lady Grace Mugabe and wholly retracted what he says were "induced falsehoods" broadcast by Al Jazeera

CIVIL Aviation Authority (CAAZ) Security Manager Cleopas Chidodo has accused Al Jazeera journalists of drugging and coercing him to lie about former First Lady Grace Mugabe's involvement in ivory smuggling in the ‘Gold Mafia' documentary.Chidodo was featured on Gold Mafia's episode four where he claimed Grace Mugabe poached and smuggled elephant tusks and minerals worth millions of US dollars during her late husband Robert Mugabe's administration, behind his back.His job is reportedly on the line following the airing of the investigative documentary..