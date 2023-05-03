Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Cleopas Chidodo profusely apologises to Grace Mugabe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CIVIL Aviation Authority (CAAZ) Security Manager Cleopas Chidodo has accused Al Jazeera journalists of drugging and coercing him to lie about former First Lady Grace Mugabe's involvement in ivory smuggling in the ‘Gold Mafia' documentary.

Chidodo was featured on Gold Mafia's episode four where he claimed Grace Mugabe poached and smuggled elephant tusks and minerals worth millions of US dollars during her late husband Robert Mugabe's administration, behind his back.

His job is reportedly on the line following the airing of the investigative documentary..




Source - twitter

Must Read

CCC linked lawyer is challenging Mwonzora's prayer

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

CCC linked lawyer seeks joinder into Mwonzora poll challenge

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Western embassies flag Sikhala, Ngarivhume convictions

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Buyanga denies SA prison escape bid

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's CCC in backdoor application to be joined as friends of the court in Mwonzora's ZEC challenge

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mphoko jailed 20 years

4 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Two Mount Darwin residents die in road accident

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

'Gold Mafia Crew' promised me scholarships: Cleopas Chidodo

4 hrs ago | 679 Views

Brother cheats death over woman

7 hrs ago | 989 Views

WATCH: ZANU-PF MP celebrates new car

7 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Senior citizen uses cannabis for medicinal purposes

11 hrs ago | 625 Views

Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

11 hrs ago | 393 Views

Bona Mugabe alone got 21 farms peasants, supposedly beneficiaries of Land Redistribution, got nothing

11 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands gold smuggling evidence from Al Jazeera

15 hrs ago | 2684 Views

UK invite surprised Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2276 Views

Sikhala's conviction rocks Zimbabwe opposition and civil society

15 hrs ago | 2104 Views

'Mnangagwa mining ally ignored our traditions, says Chiefs

15 hrs ago | 752 Views

Zimbabwe parents brace for tough times as schools reopen

15 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mugabe's son in-law demands US$500,000 divorce settlement

15 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Experts give COVID-19 warning

15 hrs ago | 681 Views

Ndlovu sings for healing, reconciliation

15 hrs ago | 329 Views

PSL backtracks on alcohol sale at matches

15 hrs ago | 340 Views

Council provides water bowsers to cholera hotspots

15 hrs ago | 88 Views

'WhatsApp groups dividing Zanu-PF'

15 hrs ago | 648 Views

Govt pledges 8 borehole drilling rigs for Matebelelabd North

16 hrs ago | 156 Views

Gukurahundi survivors petition Chief Charumbira

16 hrs ago | 508 Views

Illegally moved cattle to be destroyed

16 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zanu-PF targets Hwange constituencies

16 hrs ago | 173 Views

Service delivery improves at Beitbridge border

16 hrs ago | 167 Views

Cut-off date for voter registration announced

16 hrs ago | 408 Views

Bulawayo adopts GIS to promote tourism growth

16 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe son in-law's claim a paltry of the mega empire:, says lawyer

16 hrs ago | 344 Views

UK MPs fail to cancel Mnangagwa invite?

16 hrs ago | 288 Views

Dembare, Chihoro found guilty in 'juju' incident

16 hrs ago | 234 Views

Giant Bulawayo medical lab takes shape

16 hrs ago | 226 Views

Unknown Mashonaland East man declared a national hero

16 hrs ago | 639 Views

Bona, Chikore don't own land in Carrick Creagh'

16 hrs ago | 448 Views

Yet another dark day in a Zimbabwe court

24 hrs ago | 665 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora supporters fight over office space

24 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies giving Mnangagwa counsel as coup debate rages on

24 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Sikhala remains in jail for pending cases

24 hrs ago | 583 Views

Bona Mugabe is Harare's true rich aunt

24 hrs ago | 858 Views

Sikhala fined US$600

03 May 2023 at 21:37hrs | 582 Views

Job Sikhala convicted

03 May 2023 at 21:36hrs | 191 Views

WATCH: Macheso wows South Africa

03 May 2023 at 17:13hrs | 464 Views

Russia claims Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin in assassination attempt

03 May 2023 at 14:33hrs | 1048 Views

Drug dealer in soup

03 May 2023 at 14:22hrs | 853 Views

DRAMA in court as senior citizen refuses to leave dock after conviction

03 May 2023 at 14:21hrs | 2425 Views

Stifling the media is tantamount to an attack on the nation and its people!

03 May 2023 at 14:17hrs | 129 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days