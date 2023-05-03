Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC linked lawyer is challenging Mwonzora's prayer

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Harare lawyer Jeremiah Bamu has earned the green-light to be part of court proceedings in which opposition MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora is fighting for postponement of the country's pending elections on the ostensible claim that a delimitation report authored by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was flawed.

Mwonzora wants the Constitutional Court to annul the crucial poll document in favour of a new one.

Bamu, an ally to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change, on Thursday filed a court application seeking to be joined as amicus curiae (friend of the court) so that he could assist the court with information or advice regarding questions of law or fact as an interested party.

A three-panel bench chaired by Justice Anne-Marie Gowora allowed his application Thursday afternoon with no order of costs.

Full reasons for the ruling will be available later.

"It being in the interests of justice for the Applicant to be admitted as amicus curiae it is ordered that, application is granted.

"Applicant be and is hereby admitted as amicus curiae in CCZ 20/2023. Applicant to file submissions by 18:00 on 4 May 2023.

"In terms of rule 10(4) Applicant is to only advance submissions per para 20-39 of Founding Affidavit," said the judge in a brief judgement.

Bamu is challenging Mwonzora's prayer that in case the delimitation report is set aside, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election proclamation should also be delayed and made only after ZEC has redone the delimitation exercise and submitted a new report.

Effectively, the lawyer is challenging the postponement of the general election.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

WATCH: Cleopas Chidodo profusely apologises to Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

CCC linked lawyer seeks joinder into Mwonzora poll challenge

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Western embassies flag Sikhala, Ngarivhume convictions

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Buyanga denies SA prison escape bid

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chamisa's CCC in backdoor application to be joined as friends of the court in Mwonzora's ZEC challenge

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mphoko jailed 20 years

4 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Two Mount Darwin residents die in road accident

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

'Gold Mafia Crew' promised me scholarships: Cleopas Chidodo

4 hrs ago | 698 Views

Brother cheats death over woman

7 hrs ago | 992 Views

WATCH: ZANU-PF MP celebrates new car

7 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Senior citizen uses cannabis for medicinal purposes

12 hrs ago | 625 Views

Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

12 hrs ago | 396 Views

Bona Mugabe alone got 21 farms peasants, supposedly beneficiaries of Land Redistribution, got nothing

12 hrs ago | 955 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands gold smuggling evidence from Al Jazeera

16 hrs ago | 2692 Views

UK invite surprised Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 2280 Views

Sikhala's conviction rocks Zimbabwe opposition and civil society

16 hrs ago | 2109 Views

'Mnangagwa mining ally ignored our traditions, says Chiefs

16 hrs ago | 753 Views

Zimbabwe parents brace for tough times as schools reopen

16 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mugabe's son in-law demands US$500,000 divorce settlement

16 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Experts give COVID-19 warning

16 hrs ago | 681 Views

Ndlovu sings for healing, reconciliation

16 hrs ago | 329 Views

PSL backtracks on alcohol sale at matches

16 hrs ago | 341 Views

Council provides water bowsers to cholera hotspots

16 hrs ago | 88 Views

'WhatsApp groups dividing Zanu-PF'

16 hrs ago | 649 Views

Govt pledges 8 borehole drilling rigs for Matebelelabd North

16 hrs ago | 156 Views

Gukurahundi survivors petition Chief Charumbira

16 hrs ago | 509 Views

Illegally moved cattle to be destroyed

16 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zanu-PF targets Hwange constituencies

16 hrs ago | 173 Views

Service delivery improves at Beitbridge border

16 hrs ago | 168 Views

Cut-off date for voter registration announced

16 hrs ago | 408 Views

Bulawayo adopts GIS to promote tourism growth

16 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe son in-law's claim a paltry of the mega empire:, says lawyer

16 hrs ago | 346 Views

UK MPs fail to cancel Mnangagwa invite?

16 hrs ago | 288 Views

Dembare, Chihoro found guilty in 'juju' incident

16 hrs ago | 234 Views

Giant Bulawayo medical lab takes shape

16 hrs ago | 226 Views

Unknown Mashonaland East man declared a national hero

16 hrs ago | 640 Views

Bona, Chikore don't own land in Carrick Creagh'

16 hrs ago | 448 Views

Yet another dark day in a Zimbabwe court

24 hrs ago | 665 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora supporters fight over office space

24 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies giving Mnangagwa counsel as coup debate rages on

24 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Sikhala remains in jail for pending cases

24 hrs ago | 583 Views

Bona Mugabe is Harare's true rich aunt

24 hrs ago | 859 Views

Sikhala fined US$600

03 May 2023 at 21:37hrs | 582 Views

Job Sikhala convicted

03 May 2023 at 21:36hrs | 191 Views

WATCH: Macheso wows South Africa

03 May 2023 at 17:13hrs | 464 Views

Russia claims Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin in assassination attempt

03 May 2023 at 14:33hrs | 1048 Views

Drug dealer in soup

03 May 2023 at 14:22hrs | 853 Views

DRAMA in court as senior citizen refuses to leave dock after conviction

03 May 2023 at 14:21hrs | 2427 Views

Stifling the media is tantamount to an attack on the nation and its people!

03 May 2023 at 14:17hrs | 129 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days