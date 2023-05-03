CCC linked lawyer is challenging Mwonzora's prayer

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare lawyer Jeremiah Bamu has earned the green-light to be part of court proceedings in which opposition MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora is fighting for postponement of the country's pending elections on the ostensible claim that a delimitation report authored by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was flawed.Mwonzora wants the Constitutional Court to annul the crucial poll document in favour of a new one.Bamu, an ally to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change, on Thursday filed a court application seeking to be joined as amicus curiae (friend of the court) so that he could assist the court with information or advice regarding questions of law or fact as an interested party.A three-panel bench chaired by Justice Anne-Marie Gowora allowed his application Thursday afternoon with no order of costs.Full reasons for the ruling will be available later."It being in the interests of justice for the Applicant to be admitted as amicus curiae it is ordered that, application is granted."Applicant be and is hereby admitted as amicus curiae in CCZ 20/2023. Applicant to file submissions by 18:00 on 4 May 2023."In terms of rule 10(4) Applicant is to only advance submissions per para 20-39 of Founding Affidavit," said the judge in a brief judgement.Bamu is challenging Mwonzora's prayer that in case the delimitation report is set aside, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election proclamation should also be delayed and made only after ZEC has redone the delimitation exercise and submitted a new report.Effectively, the lawyer is challenging the postponement of the general election.