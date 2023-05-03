Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wife caught with boyfriend in a Beitbridge lodge

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE feuding couple, whose altercation in a Beitbridge lodge has become one of the week's biggest talking points, had a beautiful white wedding and have a beautiful young family.

Tinashe Kandawasvika, a clearing agent in the border town, is the man whose video, savagely assaulting his wife after finding her in a lodge, has gone viral.

H-Metro has even nicknamed him the "Butcher of Beitbridge."

As their drama continues to unfold, we have reliably been informed that the woman's actions could have been driven by an act of ‘‘revenge cheating''.

Tinashe and his wife, Primrose Kandawasvika, have been together for about 10 years.

A close source said an urgent family meeting was convened at the couple's house in Limpopo View, Beitbridge, on Monday.

The estranged couple mutually decided to pursue their divorce.

The source said this was the second time Primrose was allegedly caught cheating after her other affair was discovered in December last year.

The alleged cheat

Tinashe went on to forgive Primrose only to be tipped off by her friends on Sunday that she was meeting her lover at a lodge.

The unidentified lover, who was also brutally assaulted by Tinashe and his friend, had travelled to Beitbridge to see Primrose.

The couple married in 2013 and have three children.

They were in the process of a separation, according to our sources, after Tinashe was also accused of allegedly having an extra-marital affair.

"The situation is tense right now, both Tinashe and Primrose's relatives were called in on Monday and they had a long meeting that lasted deep into the night.

"The couple has decided to divorce each to avoid further emotional damage," said the source.

In the video, Tinashe pounds his wife, using fists, like he was in a boxing match.

He keeps on expressing his anger and shock as to why his wife was in a lodge with another man.

He allegedly claims he sent his wife to school, got her a job as a cashier at a company in Beitbridge and even registered some of his assets in her name.

Reaction towards Tinashe's actions has been swift with many Zimbabweans, irked by the violence, calling for his imprisonment.

Many have concluded he is a monster and he wasn't supposed to treat another human being like that even despite the emotional circumstances.

They feel the couple should go separate ways and their wish appears to have been granted.

Source - hmetro

Must Read

Nengomasha, Mtukudzi's daughter divorce settled

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

CCC linked lawyer is challenging Mwonzora's prayer

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

WATCH: Cleopas Chidodo profusely apologises to Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

CCC linked lawyer seeks joinder into Mwonzora poll challenge

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Western embassies flag Sikhala, Ngarivhume convictions

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Buyanga denies SA prison escape bid

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chamisa's CCC in backdoor application to be joined as friends of the court in Mwonzora's ZEC challenge

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mphoko jailed 20 years

7 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Two Mount Darwin residents die in road accident

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

'Gold Mafia Crew' promised me scholarships: Cleopas Chidodo

7 hrs ago | 797 Views

Brother cheats death over woman

10 hrs ago | 1034 Views

WATCH: ZANU-PF MP celebrates new car

10 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Senior citizen uses cannabis for medicinal purposes

15 hrs ago | 630 Views

Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

15 hrs ago | 415 Views

Bona Mugabe alone got 21 farms peasants, supposedly beneficiaries of Land Redistribution, got nothing

15 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands gold smuggling evidence from Al Jazeera

19 hrs ago | 2759 Views

UK invite surprised Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Sikhala's conviction rocks Zimbabwe opposition and civil society

19 hrs ago | 2138 Views

'Mnangagwa mining ally ignored our traditions, says Chiefs

19 hrs ago | 775 Views

Zimbabwe parents brace for tough times as schools reopen

19 hrs ago | 629 Views

Mugabe's son in-law demands US$500,000 divorce settlement

19 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Experts give COVID-19 warning

19 hrs ago | 695 Views

Ndlovu sings for healing, reconciliation

19 hrs ago | 333 Views

PSL backtracks on alcohol sale at matches

19 hrs ago | 344 Views

Council provides water bowsers to cholera hotspots

19 hrs ago | 88 Views

'WhatsApp groups dividing Zanu-PF'

19 hrs ago | 654 Views

Govt pledges 8 borehole drilling rigs for Matebelelabd North

19 hrs ago | 157 Views

Gukurahundi survivors petition Chief Charumbira

19 hrs ago | 527 Views

Illegally moved cattle to be destroyed

19 hrs ago | 407 Views

Zanu-PF targets Hwange constituencies

19 hrs ago | 175 Views

Service delivery improves at Beitbridge border

19 hrs ago | 170 Views

Cut-off date for voter registration announced

19 hrs ago | 411 Views

Bulawayo adopts GIS to promote tourism growth

19 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe son in-law's claim a paltry of the mega empire:, says lawyer

19 hrs ago | 355 Views

UK MPs fail to cancel Mnangagwa invite?

19 hrs ago | 296 Views

Dembare, Chihoro found guilty in 'juju' incident

19 hrs ago | 239 Views

Giant Bulawayo medical lab takes shape

19 hrs ago | 233 Views

Unknown Mashonaland East man declared a national hero

19 hrs ago | 651 Views

Bona, Chikore don't own land in Carrick Creagh'

19 hrs ago | 456 Views

Yet another dark day in a Zimbabwe court

03 May 2023 at 22:06hrs | 673 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora supporters fight over office space

03 May 2023 at 21:58hrs | 378 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies giving Mnangagwa counsel as coup debate rages on

03 May 2023 at 21:56hrs | 1158 Views

Sikhala remains in jail for pending cases

03 May 2023 at 21:55hrs | 591 Views

Bona Mugabe is Harare's true rich aunt

03 May 2023 at 21:50hrs | 862 Views

Sikhala fined US$600

03 May 2023 at 21:37hrs | 588 Views

Job Sikhala convicted

03 May 2023 at 21:36hrs | 191 Views

WATCH: Macheso wows South Africa

03 May 2023 at 17:13hrs | 466 Views

Russia claims Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin in assassination attempt

03 May 2023 at 14:33hrs | 1050 Views

Drug dealer in soup

03 May 2023 at 14:22hrs | 860 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days