Nengomasha, Mtukudzi's daughter divorce settled

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HIGH Court judge, Justice Neville WaMambo has finally dissolved the marriage of former Zimbabwe national football player Tinashe Nengomasha and Samantha Mtukudzi giving custody of the couple's minor children to the former.

The two were involved in a nasty breakup, with the court process having been initiated by Samantha, daughter to the late music icon, Oliver Mtukudzi.

Samantha had demanded custody of their two children.

She then amended her summons in 2021 and asked the court to award her custody of the couple's Maltese dog called Alvin Jazz, which they acquired when they were still staying together.

Nengomasha had challenged the divorce but the court found the two had irreconcilable differences.

A full judgement is not yet available.

"Whereupon, after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel who applies for a decree of divorce and other relief on the grounds of irretrievable breakdown under the provisions of section 5 of the Matrimonial Causes Act (Chapter 5:13), it is ordered that the divorce order dated 20 April 2023 be and is hereby amended as follows,

"A decree of divorce be and is hereby granted.

"The Defendant (Nengomasha) be and is hereby granted custody of the minor children (names supplied).

"The issues regarding access, maintenance and division of the assets of the parties shall be governed by the consent paper filed of record," said the judge adding that each part should bear its own costs.

Samantha filed for divorce in December in 2018 telling the court that they had lived separately for a long time and there were no chances for reconciliation.

She further said during the subsistence of the marriage, the parties furnished their houses in Harare and South Africa, suggesting she be awarded some of the furniture.

The late musician's daughter also told court that the parties had acquired salon equipment, a fleet of cars and gym equipment.

Source - NewZimbabwe

