High emotion at Chief Sigola memorial service

by Staff reporter

Chief Zephania Sigola who died on Monday will be buried at his Springvale Farm in Esiphezini, Matabeleland South province today.His aunt, Mrs Eunice Mntungwa, confirmed the burial arrangements yesterday."The burial will be held tomorrow (May 5, 2023) at his farm in Esiphezini. Further details about the programme are yet to be provided, as this is a State-assisted funeral," said Mrs Mntungwa.A memorial service punctuated by mixed emotions as friends and family gathered to pay their last respects was held for Chief Sigola at a Bulawayo funeral parlour yesterday.After the service, his body was ferried to his farm where he lay in state, ahead of his burial today.Chief Sigola died at the United Bulawayo Hospitals on Monday morning after a long struggle with ill-health.He was 96.As per Government policy, he will be provided with a State-assisted funeral.Chief Sigola was one of the oldest traditional leaders in the country.He assumed chieftainship in 2003 following the death of his father, Chief Samson Sigola.His wife and six of his seven children are late.Chief Mtshana Khumalo said traditional leaders and the region were devastated by Chief Sigola's passing because he was a fountain of knowledge."He was someone that we could approach for advice. A huge gap has been left by his passing on," said Chief Khumalo.In a speech during the installation of Mr Dambisamahubo Mafu as Chief Maduna at Dekezi High School in Filabusi, Insiza District, Matabeleland South province recently, President Mnangagwa said traditional leaders are a vital cog and a key institutional component whose role in driving development through implementation of Government programmes and preserving identity should be honoured.The President said it is through traditional leaders that the Government is brought closer to communities, to make it more accessible, responsive and accountable.President Mnangagwa also urged Government, society and development agencies, inclusive of rural district councils, to work closely with traditional leaders in identifying and nurturing programmes that could sustain people's lives in various communities.He added that his Government was going to continue being responsive to the needs of the traditional leadership institution."To this end, communities, families, churches and schools are urged to be at the forefront in our quest for the restoration, preservation and protection of our social, cultural and moral fibre and regain the pride of our great country, Zimbabwe," he said.