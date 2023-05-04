Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man assaults wife over menstrual sex

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FOR some men, it's a no-brainer to consider having sex with their lovers during their menstrual periods as they apparently perceive that time of the month to be a "no sex zone".

But for others like Peter Zuvarimwe (20) from Kokwa Farm Glendale, Mashonaland province no matter how awkward or uncomfortable it may be when his lover is having a period that doesn't necessarily mean sex is off the table.

This emerged when Zuvarimwe appeared in court facing charges of assaulting his lover Pauline Mukuramombe (21) as punishment for denying him sex while on her menstrual period.

Zuvarimwe appeared before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware charged with physical abuse as defined in Section 4 as read with Section 3 (a) (1) of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to 16 May for trial

For the State, prosecutor Precious Khanye told the court that on 9 April and at around 9pm Zuvarimwe visited his lover Mukuramombe at her place where the two later retired to bed.

It is reported that while in bed Zuvarimwe asked his lover to have sexual intercourse with him and she refused stating that she was on her period.

That however, didn't go down well with Zuvarimwe who in a fit of rage started insulting his lover while accusing her of having an extra-marital affair.

As if the insult was not enough, Zuvarimwe went on to assault his lover with fists several times and all over the body.

Mukuramombe reportedly sustained a swollen face and painful chest as a result of the attack and was referred to hospital for medical attention.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Zuvarimwe's arrest.

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

Grace Mugabe stashed over US$5 billion in Europe?

52 mins ago | 306 Views

'Uebert Angel's call to Mnangagwa was 'unfortunately' not recorded'

53 mins ago | 239 Views

Sikhala's friends worry over his health

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's CCC joins poll fight

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe govt chastises 'meddlesome' Western diplomats

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe police warn against hate speech

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Mugabe daughter's divorce opens can of worms

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Home Affairs secretary in meddling storm

1 hr ago | 65 Views

'Title deeds to shut out land barons'

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Caledonia starts direct sale of gold outside Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Nigerian songbird says open to Zimbabwean collabos

1 hr ago | 15 Views

'Pray for Mnangagwa to live long'

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Bulawayo City Council bans campaign posters on its buildings

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Bulawayo City Council raids 600 butcheries for bad meat

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Hubby assaults wife over bank card

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Man stalks wife after throwing her out

1 hr ago | 60 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival returns

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Prophet's home visit lands woman in trouble

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Missing villager's body found without tongue and ear

1 hr ago | 54 Views

High emotion at Chief Sigola memorial service

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mudenda unanimously nominated for prestigious global award

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa jets into London

1 hr ago | 113 Views

BCC plans Renkini revamp

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF ward primaries re-runs tomorrow

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Lawyers make demands to Simba, Bona over Carrick Creagh stands

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Second witness to testify in Biti's assault case

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Disqualified Zanu-PF candidate jailed 2 years

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Nengomasha, Mtukudzi's daughter divorce settled

9 hrs ago | 656 Views

Wife caught with boyfriend in a Beitbridge lodge

9 hrs ago | 877 Views

CCC linked lawyer is challenging Mwonzora's prayer

11 hrs ago | 490 Views

WATCH: Cleopas Chidodo profusely apologises to Grace Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 758 Views

CCC linked lawyer seeks joinder into Mwonzora poll challenge

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Western embassies flag Sikhala, Ngarivhume convictions

12 hrs ago | 618 Views

Buyanga denies SA prison escape bid

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

Chamisa's CCC in backdoor application to be joined as friends of the court in Mwonzora's ZEC challenge

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mphoko jailed 20 years

14 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Two Mount Darwin residents die in road accident

14 hrs ago | 262 Views

'Gold Mafia Crew' promised me scholarships: Cleopas Chidodo

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Brother cheats death over woman

17 hrs ago | 1122 Views

WATCH: ZANU-PF MP celebrates new car

17 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Senior citizen uses cannabis for medicinal purposes

21 hrs ago | 664 Views

Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

21 hrs ago | 457 Views

Bona Mugabe alone got 21 farms peasants, supposedly beneficiaries of Land Redistribution, got nothing

21 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands gold smuggling evidence from Al Jazeera

04 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 2954 Views

UK invite surprised Mnangagwa

04 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 2558 Views

Sikhala's conviction rocks Zimbabwe opposition and civil society

04 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 2234 Views

'Mnangagwa mining ally ignored our traditions, says Chiefs

04 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 796 Views

Zimbabwe parents brace for tough times as schools reopen

04 May 2023 at 06:13hrs | 639 Views

Mugabe's son in-law demands US$500,000 divorce settlement

04 May 2023 at 06:13hrs | 1718 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days