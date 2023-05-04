KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival returns

News / National

by Staff reporter

After successfully staging the first edition of their festivities last year, KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival is set to return this year for their second edition which will run from 25 to 29 October, officially launching it as an annual festival.Last year, the festival was held in three days. However, this time around, another day has been added (making them four) as a result of adding the film category in line with the festival's vision and mission.On 25 October, the festival will kick-start with the Theatre Day, on 26 October it will be a day filled with Stand-Up comedy. On 27 October, there will be screening of various films then on 29 October which will be the final day, a Roast of Africa (with Zimbabwe being the country roasted after South Africa was roasted last year) will be held.Hubert Dumisani Ndlovu also known as MaForty, who returns again as the acting festival director, said they had learnt from their previous mistakes and they were looking forward to perfecting the festival this year."This year's theme "It's On" speaks of the lessons we learnt as organisers in the first edition and this time we have corrected our mistakes and it's game on. We are going to be on the Bulawayo arts events calendar for this year and many more years to come."We hope through the exchange programme to bring in comedians and productions from southern African countries and we are looking forward to having the involvement of high schools as we had Dominican Convent High School drama club perform on the Theatre Day last year."We have made a call for participation and this is open to individuals, production houses and organisations. They have to approach us with products or content that will fit in with our theme and programme."Interested parties can be from any country across the world as the festival seeks to be a tourist attraction."We would also like to emphasise that the productions or artworks that will be considered are strictly of a comedy nature and interested parties should send clear, audible videos," said MaForty.The festival director also said they were also working on partnerships with corporates and small businesses to make this year's edition a success.