Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man stalks wife after throwing her out

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A man from Bulawayo who kicked his wife out of their matrimonial home before he also threw her clothes out of the house is now stalking her while also begging her to reconcile with him.

Siphiwe Masuku claimed that whenever her ex-husband meets her while in the company of another man he fumes and would threaten to kill her.

She said her ex-husband has shamed her several times in public spaces and he often phones her while demanding to know where she would be.

Siphiwe said her ex-husband was also branding her a prostitute.

She further claimed he was also on a mission to harm her boyfriend after he once chased after him with an axe.

This was after he found them together.

Siphiwe applied for a peace order at the Western Commonage court.

"I'm applying for a peace order against my ex-husband Luka Moyo. A couple of months ago he packed my clothes into a sack and threw them out of the house before he ordered me to return to my parent's home.

"He insulted me while branding me a prostitute. He is now stalking me and he even phones while threatening to kill me.

"He also warns me never to fall in love with any man. Whenever he meets me in the company of my boyfriend he fumes and threatens to kill me and as a result I'm now living in fear," she said.

Moyo did not attend the court session leading the presiding magistrate Sikhethile Moyo to grant Siphiwe the protection order.

Moyo was ordered not to stalk or threaten his ex-wife with death.

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

Grace Mugabe stashed over US$5 billion in Europe?

55 mins ago | 334 Views

'Uebert Angel's call to Mnangagwa was 'unfortunately' not recorded'

56 mins ago | 251 Views

Sikhala's friends worry over his health

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Chamisa's CCC joins poll fight

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe govt chastises 'meddlesome' Western diplomats

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe police warn against hate speech

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Mugabe daughter's divorce opens can of worms

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Home Affairs secretary in meddling storm

1 hr ago | 67 Views

'Title deeds to shut out land barons'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Caledonia starts direct sale of gold outside Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Nigerian songbird says open to Zimbabwean collabos

1 hr ago | 15 Views

'Pray for Mnangagwa to live long'

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Bulawayo City Council bans campaign posters on its buildings

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo City Council raids 600 butcheries for bad meat

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Hubby assaults wife over bank card

1 hr ago | 63 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival returns

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Man assaults wife over menstrual sex

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Prophet's home visit lands woman in trouble

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Missing villager's body found without tongue and ear

1 hr ago | 59 Views

High emotion at Chief Sigola memorial service

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Mudenda unanimously nominated for prestigious global award

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa jets into London

1 hr ago | 119 Views

BCC plans Renkini revamp

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF ward primaries re-runs tomorrow

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Lawyers make demands to Simba, Bona over Carrick Creagh stands

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Second witness to testify in Biti's assault case

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Disqualified Zanu-PF candidate jailed 2 years

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Nengomasha, Mtukudzi's daughter divorce settled

9 hrs ago | 663 Views

Wife caught with boyfriend in a Beitbridge lodge

9 hrs ago | 881 Views

CCC linked lawyer is challenging Mwonzora's prayer

11 hrs ago | 490 Views

WATCH: Cleopas Chidodo profusely apologises to Grace Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 758 Views

CCC linked lawyer seeks joinder into Mwonzora poll challenge

12 hrs ago | 208 Views

Western embassies flag Sikhala, Ngarivhume convictions

12 hrs ago | 618 Views

Buyanga denies SA prison escape bid

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

Chamisa's CCC in backdoor application to be joined as friends of the court in Mwonzora's ZEC challenge

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mphoko jailed 20 years

14 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Two Mount Darwin residents die in road accident

14 hrs ago | 262 Views

'Gold Mafia Crew' promised me scholarships: Cleopas Chidodo

14 hrs ago | 977 Views

Brother cheats death over woman

17 hrs ago | 1122 Views

WATCH: ZANU-PF MP celebrates new car

17 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Senior citizen uses cannabis for medicinal purposes

21 hrs ago | 665 Views

Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

21 hrs ago | 458 Views

Bona Mugabe alone got 21 farms peasants, supposedly beneficiaries of Land Redistribution, got nothing

21 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands gold smuggling evidence from Al Jazeera

04 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 2954 Views

UK invite surprised Mnangagwa

04 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 2559 Views

Sikhala's conviction rocks Zimbabwe opposition and civil society

04 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 2236 Views

'Mnangagwa mining ally ignored our traditions, says Chiefs

04 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 797 Views

Zimbabwe parents brace for tough times as schools reopen

04 May 2023 at 06:13hrs | 639 Views

Mugabe's son in-law demands US$500,000 divorce settlement

04 May 2023 at 06:13hrs | 1719 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days