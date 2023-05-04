Hubby assaults wife over bank card

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 24-YEAR-OLD man from Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo was dragged to court after assaulting his wife with a cooking stick on her face and neck.Devine Dlodlo appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing a charge of physical abuse as defined in Section 3 (1) (a) as read with Section 4 (1) of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16.He pleaded guilty to the charge and was asked to pay a fine of US$80 or (60 days in prison) which were wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour.Western Commonage CourtThe court heard that sometime in February and at around 2pm, Dlodlo's wife Sandile Tshuma (24) was not feeling well.She then decided to go to Entumbane Clinic to seek medication.Unaware of the consequences, Tshuma took her husband's bank card and swiped $9 500 being the money she was charged as hospital bills.The court heard that on 18 February and at around 9pm, Dlodlo discovered that there had been a transaction which had been made and he then inquired from his wife about it.Tshuma told him that she was the one who had used the card at the hospital and a misunderstanding arose between the two parties.Dlodlo, who accused his wife of using his bank card without his knowledge, violently grabbed a cooking stick which she was holding and used it to assault her several times on her face and neck.Their neighbour, only identified as Siziba, came to Tshuma's rescue.The matter was reported to the police which led to the arrest of Dlodlo.