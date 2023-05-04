Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe govt chastises 'meddlesome' Western diplomats

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT yesterday chastised foreign diplomats for red-flagging the weaponisation of the law against pro-democracy activists.

Several foreign diplomats criticised government following the recent convictions and sentencing of three senior opposition members.

"No embassy or foreign power should arrogate to itself the authority to be the final arbiter of our judicial systems," Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana posted on Twitter.

"Only arrogance can make a foreign power try to influence our criminal justice system or superintend over it. They should respect its independence."

Efforts to get a comment from Mangwana were in vain as he was not picking up calls. Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa was also not reachable.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume have been found guilty and sentenced for various offences.

Sikhala was convicted on Wednesday on charges of obstructing the course of justice.

Foreign diplomats said the convictions were an assault on the freedom of expression and assembly.

"The UK notes recent court rulings involving opposition politicians. The rights to freedom of assembly and expression are enshrined in #Zimbabwe's constitution," the British embassy said after Sikhala was sentenced.

The European Union (EU) embassy tweeted: "The EU is closely monitoring the recent court rulings in #Zimbabwe convicting opposition politicians. Zimbabwe's constitution ensures citizens' rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The Judiciary is expected to protect these fundamental rights."

The United States embassy raised concerns on the selective application of the law.

"The constitutional rights of all citizens to assemble and express their views must be respected, regardless of political affiliation. We are concerned by a pattern of selective arrests, use of the courts, and remand. #StopLawfare."

Government has on several occasions threatened to expel Western diplomats, accusing them of siding with the opposition to unseat the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Source - newsday

