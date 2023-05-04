Grace Mugabe stashed over US$5 billion in Europe?

News / National

by Staff reporter

TOP economist and former opposition legislator Eddie Cross has claimed that former First Lady Grace Mugabe has over US$5 billion hidden in Europe.Speaking on a podcast, Friday Drinks, Cross said he had read an American report that alleged Grace had amassed billions of dollars from diamond and fuel deals in the country.Grace was recently accused of smuggling diamonds and ivory out of the country without her late husband former President Robert Mugabe's knowledge."The Americans know where all the money is, I have seen an American report which says how much money Grace Mugabe has got and where it is."US$5.3 billion and it's in Europe and the Europeans know where it is," revealed Cross.Bona Mugabe's estranged husband Simba Chikore made headlines this week after listing property worth US$58 million including 21 farms in their divorce row.Chikore listed 21 farms in which he claims an interest and more than 25 upmarket residential properties valued at over US$50m.The Dubai Mansion worth about US$8m was thrown into the array of properties.Zimbabweans were seething with anger over the ridiculous amassing of wealth with most questioning the source of the wealth took to social media to express anger and frustrations over revelations.Political pressure group Team Pachedu, said the amount of the land listed in the divorce was enough to house 1.2 million 200 square meter stands."Bona Mugabe owns 24717.19 Hectares of land and this is equivalent to 247.17 million square meters."This is enough to fit 1.2 million 200 square meter stands being dished out by ED. ED recently dished out only 265 stands. Bona alone owns 1.2 million of those," said the group on Twitter.