Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe stashed over US$5 billion in Europe?

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views
TOP economist and former opposition legislator Eddie Cross has claimed that former First Lady Grace Mugabe has over US$5 billion hidden in Europe.

Speaking on a podcast, Friday Drinks, Cross said he had read an American report that alleged Grace had amassed billions of dollars from diamond and fuel deals in the country.

Grace was recently accused of smuggling diamonds and ivory out of the country without her late husband former President Robert Mugabe's knowledge.

"The Americans know where all the money is, I have seen an American report which says how much money Grace Mugabe has got and where it is.

"US$5.3 billion and it's in Europe and the Europeans know where it is," revealed Cross.

Bona Mugabe's estranged husband Simba Chikore made headlines this week after listing property worth US$58 million including 21 farms in their divorce row.

Chikore listed 21 farms in which he claims an interest and more than 25 upmarket residential properties valued at over US$50m.

The Dubai Mansion worth about US$8m was thrown into the array of properties.

Zimbabweans were seething with anger over the ridiculous amassing of wealth with most questioning the source of the wealth took to social media to express anger and frustrations over revelations.

Political pressure group Team Pachedu, said the amount of the land listed in the divorce was enough to house  1.2 million 200 square meter stands.

"Bona Mugabe owns 24717.19 Hectares of land and this is equivalent to 247.17 million square meters.

"This is enough to fit 1.2 million 200 square meter stands being dished out by ED. ED recently dished out only 265 stands. Bona alone owns 1.2 million of those," said the group on Twitter.

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

'Uebert Angel's call to Mnangagwa was 'unfortunately' not recorded'

57 mins ago | 258 Views

Sikhala's friends worry over his health

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Chamisa's CCC joins poll fight

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe govt chastises 'meddlesome' Western diplomats

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe police warn against hate speech

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Mugabe daughter's divorce opens can of worms

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Home Affairs secretary in meddling storm

1 hr ago | 70 Views

'Title deeds to shut out land barons'

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Caledonia starts direct sale of gold outside Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Nigerian songbird says open to Zimbabwean collabos

1 hr ago | 15 Views

'Pray for Mnangagwa to live long'

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo City Council bans campaign posters on its buildings

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo City Council raids 600 butcheries for bad meat

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Hubby assaults wife over bank card

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Man stalks wife after throwing her out

1 hr ago | 64 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival returns

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Man assaults wife over menstrual sex

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Prophet's home visit lands woman in trouble

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Missing villager's body found without tongue and ear

1 hr ago | 60 Views

High emotion at Chief Sigola memorial service

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mudenda unanimously nominated for prestigious global award

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa jets into London

1 hr ago | 124 Views

BCC plans Renkini revamp

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF ward primaries re-runs tomorrow

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Lawyers make demands to Simba, Bona over Carrick Creagh stands

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Second witness to testify in Biti's assault case

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Disqualified Zanu-PF candidate jailed 2 years

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Nengomasha, Mtukudzi's daughter divorce settled

9 hrs ago | 664 Views

Wife caught with boyfriend in a Beitbridge lodge

9 hrs ago | 884 Views

CCC linked lawyer is challenging Mwonzora's prayer

11 hrs ago | 490 Views

WATCH: Cleopas Chidodo profusely apologises to Grace Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 758 Views

CCC linked lawyer seeks joinder into Mwonzora poll challenge

12 hrs ago | 208 Views

Western embassies flag Sikhala, Ngarivhume convictions

12 hrs ago | 619 Views

Buyanga denies SA prison escape bid

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

Chamisa's CCC in backdoor application to be joined as friends of the court in Mwonzora's ZEC challenge

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mphoko jailed 20 years

14 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Two Mount Darwin residents die in road accident

14 hrs ago | 262 Views

'Gold Mafia Crew' promised me scholarships: Cleopas Chidodo

14 hrs ago | 977 Views

Brother cheats death over woman

17 hrs ago | 1122 Views

WATCH: ZANU-PF MP celebrates new car

17 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Senior citizen uses cannabis for medicinal purposes

21 hrs ago | 665 Views

Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

21 hrs ago | 459 Views

Bona Mugabe alone got 21 farms peasants, supposedly beneficiaries of Land Redistribution, got nothing

21 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands gold smuggling evidence from Al Jazeera

04 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 2956 Views

UK invite surprised Mnangagwa

04 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 2560 Views

Sikhala's conviction rocks Zimbabwe opposition and civil society

04 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 2236 Views

'Mnangagwa mining ally ignored our traditions, says Chiefs

04 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 797 Views

Zimbabwe parents brace for tough times as schools reopen

04 May 2023 at 06:13hrs | 639 Views

Mugabe's son in-law demands US$500,000 divorce settlement

04 May 2023 at 06:13hrs | 1719 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days