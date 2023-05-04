Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe gold digital tokens to hit market on Monday

by Staff reportr
1 min ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)'s will release its gold-backed digital tokens into the market on Monday to serve as both an instrument for store of value and transacting.

The bank has since invited individuals, corporates and other entities to subscribe for the securities, which the central bank indicated can be bought either in local or foreign currency.

Applications for the gold backed digital tokens, the bank said, must be for a minimum of US$10 dollars for individuals and US$5 000 for financial institutions, corporates and other entities.

The application forms will be available from the RBZ, commercial banks, building societies and People's Own Savings Bank (POSB) and shall be submitted through the same institutions.

Features of the gold backed digital tokens include RBZ as issuer, vesting period of 180 days, use as platform to save, ability to invest and transacting in gold, physically held by the central bank.

According to the central bank, the offer for the tokens opens on Monday and closes on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 while payment should be made on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Special features of the gold backed digital tokens include prescribed asset status, their acceptability as collateral and tradability, bearer instrument and settlement in both local and foreign currency.

"The RBZ digital tokens are being issued to expand the value preserving instruments available in the economy, enhance divisibility of the investment instruments and widen the access and usage by the public.

"The digital tokens will be issued for investment purposes with a vesting period of 180 days and redeemable in the same way as the existing physical gold coins.

"The digital coins will be available for sale through banks, in both foreign and local currency," the RBZ said, adding banks will create dedicated or specific accounts for the holding of the gold backed digital tokens.

Holders of physical gold coins, at their discretion, will be able to exchange or convert, through the banking system, the physical gold coins into gold backed digital tokens.

"The digital tokens held in either e-gold wallets or e-gold cards will be tradable and capable of facilitating Person2Person (P2P) and Person2Business (P2B) transactions and settlement.

"It therefore means that the gold backed digital tokens would be used both as a means of payment and a store of value," the central bank said in a statement released yesterday.

The gold backed digital tokens are issued in terms of Section 7(d) of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act, which empowers the bank to buy, sell, discount or rediscount bills of exchange and promissory notes drawn or issued for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes.

Further, the Act empowers the bank to buy, sell, discount or rediscount bills, notes and other obligations issued by itself.

"The issue is also in line with Section 47(3) of the Act that gives the bank the discretion to buy, sell and hold gold and foreign exchange assets for the purpose of maintaining value of the Zimbabwe dollar and for other purposes as it considers necessary or expedient," the bank said.

Pricing of the gold backed digital tokens in foreign currency shall remain the same as the pricing model of the physical gold coins, as informed by the international gold price, as determined by the London Bullion Market Association PM fix.

Payment for the digital tokens or physical gold coins in local currency shall be at a 20 percent percent margin above the willing buyer willing seller interbank rate.

"Investors cannot use borrowings to finance the purchase of tokenized gold tokens. The Financial Intelligence Unit shall take appropriate action in respect of any suspicious source of funding. Financial institutions are required to exercise Know Your Customer principles," the RBZ said.

The RBZ's digital tokens will be issued, the central bank said, in milligrams, which is one thousandth of a gramme, through the custodian banks within the Central Securities Depository payment system.

The digital tokens can be redeemed after the vesting period of 180 days, based on the international gold price, as determined by the London Bullion Market Association, payable either in foreign or local currency, as is the case with physical gold coins. Payments will be done through the nominated custodial banks.

This comes as the domestic unit of exchange has been facing attacks emanating from what the central bank terms ‘unlimited demand' for the greenback by holders of huge sums of the local currency.

By providing a store of value and acting as an alternative investment instrument, the digital tokens will help stop the depreciation of the local currency, which has lately driven renewed price increases (inflation).

RBZ Governor Dr Mangudya is on record saying the digital tokens, judging by existing demand for and success of physical gold coins, experience strong demand and help suck up excess liquidity from the market.

Physical gold coins issued by the bank have been in high demand, with the central bank unable to keep pace. On that basis, the bank believes there will be a scramble for gold-backed digital tokens, as a store of value.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mob urinates on robbers

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Grace Mugabe stashed over US$5 billion in Europe?

14 hrs ago | 3700 Views

'Uebert Angel's call to Mnangagwa was 'unfortunately' not recorded'

14 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Sikhala's friends worry over his health

14 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Chamisa's CCC joins poll fight

14 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Zimbabwe govt chastises 'meddlesome' Western diplomats

14 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe police warn against hate speech

14 hrs ago | 600 Views

Mugabe daughter's divorce opens can of worms

14 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Home Affairs secretary in meddling storm

14 hrs ago | 461 Views

'Title deeds to shut out land barons'

14 hrs ago | 351 Views

Caledonia starts direct sale of gold outside Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 301 Views

Nigerian songbird says open to Zimbabwean collabos

14 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Pray for Mnangagwa to live long'

14 hrs ago | 712 Views

Bulawayo City Council bans campaign posters on its buildings

14 hrs ago | 122 Views

Bulawayo City Council raids 600 butcheries for bad meat

14 hrs ago | 360 Views

Hubby assaults wife over bank card

14 hrs ago | 538 Views

Man stalks wife after throwing her out

14 hrs ago | 472 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival returns

14 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man assaults wife over menstrual sex

14 hrs ago | 948 Views

Prophet's home visit lands woman in trouble

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

Missing villager's body found without tongue and ear

14 hrs ago | 425 Views

High emotion at Chief Sigola memorial service

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mudenda unanimously nominated for prestigious global award

14 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa jets into London

14 hrs ago | 829 Views

BCC plans Renkini revamp

14 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF ward primaries re-runs tomorrow

14 hrs ago | 169 Views

Lawyers make demands to Simba, Bona over Carrick Creagh stands

14 hrs ago | 237 Views

Second witness to testify in Biti's assault case

14 hrs ago | 90 Views

Disqualified Zanu-PF candidate jailed 2 years

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Nengomasha, Mtukudzi's daughter divorce settled

22 hrs ago | 959 Views

Wife caught with boyfriend in a Beitbridge lodge

22 hrs ago | 1326 Views

CCC linked lawyer is challenging Mwonzora's prayer

04 May 2023 at 20:10hrs | 554 Views

WATCH: Cleopas Chidodo profusely apologises to Grace Mugabe

04 May 2023 at 20:07hrs | 1024 Views

CCC linked lawyer seeks joinder into Mwonzora poll challenge

04 May 2023 at 19:59hrs | 254 Views

Western embassies flag Sikhala, Ngarivhume convictions

04 May 2023 at 19:55hrs | 710 Views

Buyanga denies SA prison escape bid

04 May 2023 at 19:55hrs | 493 Views

Chamisa's CCC in backdoor application to be joined as friends of the court in Mwonzora's ZEC challenge

04 May 2023 at 19:51hrs | 191 Views

Mphoko jailed 20 years

04 May 2023 at 17:55hrs | 2264 Views

Two Mount Darwin residents die in road accident

04 May 2023 at 17:52hrs | 308 Views

'Gold Mafia Crew' promised me scholarships: Cleopas Chidodo

04 May 2023 at 17:30hrs | 1176 Views

Brother cheats death over woman

04 May 2023 at 14:30hrs | 1259 Views

WATCH: ZANU-PF MP celebrates new car

04 May 2023 at 14:26hrs | 2251 Views

Senior citizen uses cannabis for medicinal purposes

04 May 2023 at 10:16hrs | 702 Views

Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

04 May 2023 at 10:14hrs | 497 Views

Bona Mugabe alone got 21 farms peasants, supposedly beneficiaries of Land Redistribution, got nothing

04 May 2023 at 10:13hrs | 1381 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands gold smuggling evidence from Al Jazeera

04 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 3304 Views

UK invite surprised Mnangagwa

04 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 2817 Views

Sikhala's conviction rocks Zimbabwe opposition and civil society

04 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 2386 Views

'Mnangagwa mining ally ignored our traditions, says Chiefs

04 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 805 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days