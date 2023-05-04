Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mob urinates on robbers

by Staff reportr
37 secs ago | Views
AN angry mob urinated on three robbers, whose luck ran out when a car they had stolen crashed into a kombi, at Chigovanyika Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza on Wednesday evening.
Four suspected robbers pounced on a man, who was closing his shop at the end of business, before speeding off in his car with his wife, who was in the vehicle.

The car then rammed into a commuter omnibus.

One witness said: "The guy was closing for the day when the robbers pounced on him as he was getting into his car.

"They pushed him out of the car and fled away with the car and the day's takings.

"He screamed and some Good Samaritans made efforts to chase after the car, with some even throwing stones.

"Then, there was someone who gave chase with his car before the car (which the robbers had stolen) rammed into a kombi and another vehicle close to Chigovanyika Shops and overturned."

"Three robbers were seriously injured while the fourth one made off with the bag, which had cash.

"The wife was not seriously injured.

"Police came and took them but vanhu vanga vachingovarova zvakadaro, vamwe vachivaitira weti.

 "One of the suspected robbers is one Madzibaba Levy, ane sowe in St Mary's."

Another witness said:

"The owner plies his trade at Huruyadzo Shopping Centre and, on this day, he was logging off for the day when the suspects jumped into his car.

 "They sped towards Chigovanyika Shopping Centre and during their escape the driver lost control before the car overturned."

A third witness said.

"Team iri rakangopinda mumota fast and he was screaming seeking help. So they drove towards a curve and the one who was driving rammed into an oncoming car.

"The car then overturned before landing on its roof.

"When we got to the scene, one of the suspected robbers had escaped from the scene."

The witnesses added: "These guys were four and one escaped. The owner of the car was injured after the accident."

Source - H-Metro

Must Read

Zimbabwe gold digital tokens to hit market on Monday

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Grace Mugabe stashed over US$5 billion in Europe?

14 hrs ago | 3701 Views

'Uebert Angel's call to Mnangagwa was 'unfortunately' not recorded'

14 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Sikhala's friends worry over his health

14 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Chamisa's CCC joins poll fight

14 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Zimbabwe govt chastises 'meddlesome' Western diplomats

14 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe police warn against hate speech

14 hrs ago | 600 Views

Mugabe daughter's divorce opens can of worms

14 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Home Affairs secretary in meddling storm

14 hrs ago | 461 Views

'Title deeds to shut out land barons'

14 hrs ago | 351 Views

Caledonia starts direct sale of gold outside Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 301 Views

Nigerian songbird says open to Zimbabwean collabos

14 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Pray for Mnangagwa to live long'

14 hrs ago | 712 Views

Bulawayo City Council bans campaign posters on its buildings

14 hrs ago | 122 Views

Bulawayo City Council raids 600 butcheries for bad meat

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Hubby assaults wife over bank card

14 hrs ago | 538 Views

Man stalks wife after throwing her out

14 hrs ago | 472 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival returns

14 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man assaults wife over menstrual sex

14 hrs ago | 949 Views

Prophet's home visit lands woman in trouble

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

Missing villager's body found without tongue and ear

14 hrs ago | 425 Views

High emotion at Chief Sigola memorial service

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mudenda unanimously nominated for prestigious global award

14 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa jets into London

14 hrs ago | 829 Views

BCC plans Renkini revamp

14 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF ward primaries re-runs tomorrow

14 hrs ago | 169 Views

Lawyers make demands to Simba, Bona over Carrick Creagh stands

14 hrs ago | 237 Views

Second witness to testify in Biti's assault case

14 hrs ago | 90 Views

Disqualified Zanu-PF candidate jailed 2 years

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Nengomasha, Mtukudzi's daughter divorce settled

22 hrs ago | 959 Views

Wife caught with boyfriend in a Beitbridge lodge

22 hrs ago | 1326 Views

CCC linked lawyer is challenging Mwonzora's prayer

04 May 2023 at 20:10hrs | 554 Views

WATCH: Cleopas Chidodo profusely apologises to Grace Mugabe

04 May 2023 at 20:07hrs | 1024 Views

CCC linked lawyer seeks joinder into Mwonzora poll challenge

04 May 2023 at 19:59hrs | 254 Views

Western embassies flag Sikhala, Ngarivhume convictions

04 May 2023 at 19:55hrs | 710 Views

Buyanga denies SA prison escape bid

04 May 2023 at 19:55hrs | 493 Views

Chamisa's CCC in backdoor application to be joined as friends of the court in Mwonzora's ZEC challenge

04 May 2023 at 19:51hrs | 191 Views

Mphoko jailed 20 years

04 May 2023 at 17:55hrs | 2264 Views

Two Mount Darwin residents die in road accident

04 May 2023 at 17:52hrs | 308 Views

'Gold Mafia Crew' promised me scholarships: Cleopas Chidodo

04 May 2023 at 17:30hrs | 1176 Views

Brother cheats death over woman

04 May 2023 at 14:30hrs | 1259 Views

WATCH: ZANU-PF MP celebrates new car

04 May 2023 at 14:26hrs | 2251 Views

Senior citizen uses cannabis for medicinal purposes

04 May 2023 at 10:16hrs | 702 Views

Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

04 May 2023 at 10:14hrs | 497 Views

Bona Mugabe alone got 21 farms peasants, supposedly beneficiaries of Land Redistribution, got nothing

04 May 2023 at 10:13hrs | 1381 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands gold smuggling evidence from Al Jazeera

04 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 3304 Views

UK invite surprised Mnangagwa

04 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 2817 Views

Sikhala's conviction rocks Zimbabwe opposition and civil society

04 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 2386 Views

'Mnangagwa mining ally ignored our traditions, says Chiefs

04 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 805 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days