Zera cuts US-dollar diesel price

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has announced a drop in the price of diesel in forex terms for this month while blend petrol remains at the same price in line with the trends on the international market.In a public notice Friday, Zera said the latest pricing structure where the price of diesel has been reduced by a margin of around 1,9 percent was effective from today, 5 May to 5 June 2023.The reduction is in US-dollar terms while it has increased in local currency value due to exchange rate movement.According to Zera, the latest pump price for diesel is now $1 756,24 per litre or US$1,61 per litre while petrol is selling at $1 752,81 per litre and US$1,61 per litre.Previously, the pump price for diesel was $1 546,59 per litre or US$1,64 per litre while petrol was pegged at $1 522,76 per litre and in hard currency at US$1,61."The prices are for May 2023 based on M-1 and they will be effective up to 5 June 2023."The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio remains at E15. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations," said the regulator.