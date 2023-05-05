Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex- prosecutor falls on hard times

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
FORMER prosecutor in charge of Bulawayo regional courts, Patrobs Dube, has fallen on hard times after he was fired by ex-Prosecutor-General Johannes Tomana in 2012.

Dube was dismissed for leading an industrial action against poor working conditions. He is failing to pay R6 747 for the release of his LLB certificate held by the University of South Africa (Unisa) over outstanding fees.

As if that is not enough, Dube has become partially blind.

Dube has now launched a Facebook campaign #SOSPatrobs #HoldMyHand seeking assistance to have his certificate released by Unisa.

"#HoldMyHand to help me access my LLB Degree. If wishes were horses ... I would by now long have had my LLB Degree results and I would have long registered and become a fully-fledged legal practitioner!!," Dube posted on Facebook.

He told Southern Eye Weekender that he was struggling to clear outstanding fees of R6 747 which he owed Unisa.

"In 2012, I was unfairly dismissed from my job of public prosecutor by the government of Zimbabwe following a strike by prosecutors which was organised by the Prosecutors Association, of which I was the deputy chair," Dube said.

"What followed was a long and protracted court and legal battle between the government and me, with me fighting for the vindication of my constitutional rights and, indeed, my life and the government obfuscating and bent on stifling and reducing me to an effigy of sorrow. It is at times like these, with your back against the law, that you reflect and cannot help, but be cynical about modern law which saves us from barbarism, and in its place gives us the barbarism of the law!"

The High Court ordered his reinstatement.

"The court ordered my reinstatement or payment of damages. The Judicial Service Commission applied to the High Court for review. The commission attempted twice to have the Labour Court judgment rescinded and failed on both occasions," Dube said.

However, he has not been reinstated.

"What must I do now to persuade the powers-that-be to comply with the rule of law? I have lost my employment, my sight and dignity. My family and children's future are bleak, but why? I ask again, but why?"

