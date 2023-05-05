Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe highway 'mysterious' bus demystified

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Today, Zimbabweans are being treated to yet another story of a "talking bus" that has been parked by the roadside along Harare-Nyamapanda Highway for over three years.

Tales of "talking" buses are not new in Zimbabwe, with the popular story being of one that plied the Harare-Murambinda Highway in the early 1990s that would reportedly order the driver to rest if it feels he was tiring.

The storytellers would interpret that the bus may have been acquired after its owner had killed someone, and performed some rituals to get riches.

As revenge, the spirit of the slain person would cause the bus to "talk", and beg to be "rested" after a long trip.

Many believe the stories.

Today, Zimbabweans are being treated to yet another story of a "talking bus" that has been parked by the roadside along Harare-Nyamapanda Highway for over three years.

Social media has been awash with pictures of this bus, with citizens claiming that besides talking, it mysteriously moved from its original position.

The luxurious bus has been grounded near Magaya bus stop between Murewa and Mutoko.

It is not about its colour, white, often associated with goodness and purity. But it is how the bus has survived vandalism and theft from both locals and scrap metal scavengers from Harare or the nearby Murewa and Mutoko towns. As of yesterday, it was still intact.

NewsDay Weekender visited the scene and spoke to villagers who said it is a mystery that the bus has survived vandals, scrap metal scavengers and even the vagaries of weather.

Mary Mudziwepasi (41), from Dzotizei village, whose home is a few metres away from the abandoned bus, has seen it all.

She said the bus, a Volvo, got grounded in 2019.

"The bus was from South Africa heading to Malawi before developing a fault here. Its owner is in Malawi. It was during the COVID-19 era and the passengers had a torrid time to reach their destination due to restrictions which did not allow movement of public vehicles," she recalled.

Mudziwepasi said it took almost two weeks for all the passengers to leave the scene.

"They were ferried by trucks to Malawi and it took close to two weeks for all of the passengers to leave this place. They made sure that female passengers went first, while men remained behind. They even left a trailer loaded with goods, but it was later towed away to Malawi after all the passengers had left," she said.

For almost two months, the bus driver remained, guarding the bus before eventually leaving due to exhaustion and "mischief".

According to villagers, the bus and its driver attracted young girls and married women such that the issue was reported to local traditional leader, Chief Mangwende.

"The driver was here for close to two months. He was sleeping in the boot. Since it was during the COVID-19 era, young girls were now flocking to this place.

"Chief Mangwende got hold of the news, and we were made to pay around $20 per homestead so that the money is used to tow away the bus from this area," recalled Mudziwepasi.

The bus driver, well versed in both local and Malawian languages, then left the mysterious bus, facing eastwards.

Efforts to get a comment from Chief Mangwende were fruitless as his mobile phone was not being answered.

The police were also notified of the bus and, according to villagers, they have no financial capacity to tow it away despite being dangerously parked and posing a danger to other motorists.

Mudziwepasi said the bus remains intact.

"We have heard in the social media that the bus talks, that's not it. What I know is that you cannot steal it or anything from it. It is still intact. If it was Zupco or other buses, it could have been stripped to the shell. After breaking down, we were told that they took the gearbox to Malawi," she said.

Recently, some people tried to tow away the bus, but failed.

Today, the bus is now facing west, but still at the same position.

"I saw it myself; some people came with a towing truck. They tried towing it towards Mutoko since they wanted enough space for turning. As they reached the spot, their tow-away truck broke down. The driver of the truck also said something mysterious was happening to him. He dumped it," said Mudziwepasi.

Mudziwepasi said a mechanic from Mozambique came after the "attempted" theft and removed some tyres.

"As if the bus owner saw that someone attempted to tow the bus, a mechanic from Mozambique came and removed the tyres. That was it," she said.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi said police were aware of the abandoned bus.

"Currently ,we only know that the bus is registered in another country, but we do not know the owner. We are also not aware of the mystery surrounding the bus as claimed in social media reports," Chazovachiyi said.

"We are encouraging the community where that bus is to approach the police and give us their reports on any crimes that can be perpetrated on or in relation to the bus."

Despite exposure to harsh weather conditions for five years, the bus has only lost its windscreen while the white paint is losing some of its lustre.

There are some loose wires here and there, but its interior is still intact.

The fenders have been damaged by those who tried to tow it. The curtains on the windows are still intact with no damage whatsoever.

Transporters said it is expensive to tow away a bus to Malawi, but said it was mind boggling that the owner had abandoned the vehicle, and not even bothered to strip it for essential parts.

Today, the bus remains safe by the roadside without any security guard in sight.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Mashonaland youths get farms

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Baby refused birth registration in South Africa because dad is a Zimbabwean

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Falcon College pegs fees at $11 million

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa faces angry demos in UK

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Buyanga ropes in Zuma's lawyer in freedom bid

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zinara makes fresh appeal for bank loans

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Air Zimbabwe boss bullish after shock return

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zanu-PF returns to polls after violence

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

'Zimbabweans dump Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

UK to grill Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Police arrest 2 armed robbers linked to 25 cases

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe no excuse for failure

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Artificial intelligence and robotics: Great expectations and daunting existential risks

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Sheasham out to tame Bosso

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Villagers pool resources to repair roads neglected by govt

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mpilo offers free cleft lip surgeries

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Man rapes, stabs ex-girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ex- prosecutor falls on hard times

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Stroke victims suffering in silence'

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zera cuts US-dollar diesel price

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Sindiso Mazibisa declines CCC nomination

12 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Mob urinates on robbers

12 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe gold digital tokens to hit market on Monday

12 hrs ago | 248 Views

Grace Mugabe stashed over US$5 billion in Europe?

05 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 4532 Views

'Uebert Angel's call to Mnangagwa was 'unfortunately' not recorded'

05 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 2646 Views

Sikhala's friends worry over his health

05 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 1866 Views

Chamisa's CCC joins poll fight

05 May 2023 at 06:22hrs | 2151 Views

Zimbabwe govt chastises 'meddlesome' Western diplomats

05 May 2023 at 06:21hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabwe police warn against hate speech

05 May 2023 at 06:21hrs | 633 Views

Mugabe daughter's divorce opens can of worms

05 May 2023 at 06:21hrs | 1617 Views

Home Affairs secretary in meddling storm

05 May 2023 at 06:20hrs | 544 Views

'Title deeds to shut out land barons'

05 May 2023 at 06:20hrs | 383 Views

Caledonia starts direct sale of gold outside Zimbabwe

05 May 2023 at 06:20hrs | 344 Views

Nigerian songbird says open to Zimbabwean collabos

05 May 2023 at 06:20hrs | 89 Views

'Pray for Mnangagwa to live long'

05 May 2023 at 06:19hrs | 796 Views

Bulawayo City Council bans campaign posters on its buildings

05 May 2023 at 06:19hrs | 132 Views

Bulawayo City Council raids 600 butcheries for bad meat

05 May 2023 at 06:18hrs | 466 Views

Hubby assaults wife over bank card

05 May 2023 at 06:18hrs | 617 Views

Man stalks wife after throwing her out

05 May 2023 at 06:18hrs | 525 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival returns

05 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 77 Views

Man assaults wife over menstrual sex

05 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 1053 Views

Prophet's home visit lands woman in trouble

05 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 504 Views

Missing villager's body found without tongue and ear

05 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 496 Views

High emotion at Chief Sigola memorial service

05 May 2023 at 06:16hrs | 320 Views

Mudenda unanimously nominated for prestigious global award

05 May 2023 at 06:16hrs | 197 Views

Mnangagwa jets into London

05 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 992 Views

BCC plans Renkini revamp

05 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 182 Views

Zanu-PF ward primaries re-runs tomorrow

05 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 186 Views

Lawyers make demands to Simba, Bona over Carrick Creagh stands

05 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 316 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days