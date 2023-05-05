Sheasham out to tame Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

SHEASHAM coach John Nyikadzino wants Bata Stadium to be a fiery hell for visiting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League teams, with Highlanders being the first to experience the passion of the Gweru side's supporters.The renovated Bata Stadium comes to life after over three decades of dormancy, having previously been used by the now-defunct Bata Power.And Nyikadzino wants the team to christen their new home by handing out a first defeat to Bosso."We want to turn Bata Stadium into our fortress. We are working hard to ensure that we collect maximum points against a team that is doing well. Highlanders is the team of the moment," Nyikadzino told NewsDay Sport."So far they are the team to beat. That is not worrying us. We have a young and talented squad that has so many reasons to succeed at a higher level. I'm happy that we are developing players rather than recycling players. We are looking at the longer term. For us each point is valuable."The Gweru-based side has gone for five games without tasting a defeat, with one win and four draws.Gutu-bred striker Tinaye Tsimba is their leading scorer with two goals to his name and he is expected to lead their forward-line tomorrow.Highlanders are upbeat as they sit pretty at the summit of the log standings with 14 points, seven ahead of Sheasham.Bosso coach Jose Baltemar Britto admitted that his team faces a tough assignment against a side which has only tasted defeat once this season."We know that it won't be an easy game because Sheasham are the new boys in the league but if you look at the scores (log), they only have one defeat and never played at home and they went all the time playing away and they only conceded one defeat. So, this is a good number for one team that got promotion," he said on Thursday."We also had a friendly match with them during the pre-season so we have some information of them, they have some information about us. We expect a good game in the new venue. We don't know so well what kind of conditions we will face. But the conditions will be the same for both teams. So, it's all about creating the right mindset for the game and understanding that we have to give our best to make a good game and collect the three points."Meanwhile, Sheasham have confirmed the appointment of Zambian Rueben Ndavera as their first assistant coach.As it stands, the Caf A certificate holder is waiting to secure a work permit so that he starts work with the Construction Boys.