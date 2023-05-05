Tobacco company gives back to the society

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

The Tian Ze Tobacco (Pvt) has made strides in capacitating tobacco farmers to enhance their production and has run social responsibility projects in areas where tobacco farmers are located.Speaking during the media open day today in Harare the Chinese embassy official Zhijun Liang said acts speak louder than words."China and Zimbabwe built trust and to date Tian Ze is the biggest supplier of Zimbabwe leaf to China tobacco."Hupenyu Hutsva Children's home and Dunnolly primary school are one of the projects accomplished to date, we are more concerned with tangible developmental project, acts speak louder than words."Liang further cautioned members of the fourth estate to seek clarity before entertaining falsehoods that people spread about Chinese company.Speaking at the same event Zimbabwe National Editors Forum ( ZINEF) Njabulo Ncube further congregates the work being done by Tian Ze."We appreciate the social responsibility to our society because other companies forget to give back to the community," he said.The Tian Ze tobacco Pvt is a subsidiary of China national tobacco company which was established on April 1st 2005, it supervises the sourcing of tobacco leaf.